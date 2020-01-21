The dark truth about charcoal-based dental products

Activated charcoal dental products started to grow in popularity several years ago as part of the global multibillion-dollar teeth-whitening industry.

From toothpaste and toothbrushes to tooth polishing powder and dental floss, most oral care products have been hit by the activated charcoal trend. Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner is even promoting an activated charcoal whitening mouth rinse as part of her new partnership with the dental care brand Moon.

But do these products really "detoxify" the mouth and whiten teeth as they claim, or are they merely a marketing ploy?

Activated charcoal is different from charcoal such as that used for briquettes for barbecues. To make it, either wood, bamboo, peat, coconut shells, olive pits or sawdust are heated at a very high temperature. The extreme heat is believed to remove contaminants and help make the charcoal more absorbent.

Activated charcoal is used to treat drug overdoses and poisonings; the substance prevents these toxins from being absorbed from the gut into the bloodstream.

The material, however, will not detoxify the teeth and gums.

"Charcoal oral care products are said to have anti-fungal and antibacterial properties, but there's no proof of that," says Dr Sherina Daryanani, a dentist and founder of Teeth @ Tiong Bahru, a dental clinic in Singapore.

"In 2017, the American Dental Association reviewed over 100 studies that had been done on these products and found the anti-fungal and antibacterial claims to be unsubstantiated."

The review, published in the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), found that charcoal and charcoal-based products may even do your teeth more harm than good, and concluded that there was not enough clinical data to back these products' safety and efficacy claims.

"Charcoal toothpastes don't usually contain fluoride," Daryanani says. "This is a big drawback, since fluoride is necessary to eliminate plaque and prevent tooth decay.

"Second, products like charcoal powders tend to be quite abrasive to teeth enamel. And even if they remove stains, they may do so to the point of exposing the dentine, which is the dense, yellowish bony tissue beneath the enamel that makes up the bulk of our teeth.