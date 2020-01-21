The dark truth about charcoal-based dental products

Charcoal oral care products claim to have anti-fungal and antibacterial properties, but there's no proof of that, says Dr Sherina Daryanani, a Singapore-based dentist.
PHOTO: Pexels
Sasha Gonzales
South China Morning Post

Activated charcoal dental products started to grow in popularity several years ago as part of the global multibillion-dollar teeth-whitening industry.

From toothpaste and toothbrushes to tooth polishing powder and dental floss, most oral care products have been hit by the activated charcoal trend. Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner is even promoting an activated charcoal whitening mouth rinse as part of her new partnership with the dental care brand Moon.

But do these products really "detoxify" the mouth and whiten teeth as they claim, or are they merely a marketing ploy?

Activated charcoal is different from charcoal such as that used for briquettes for barbecues. To make it, either wood, bamboo, peat, coconut shells, olive pits or sawdust are heated at a very high temperature. The extreme heat is believed to remove contaminants and help make the charcoal more absorbent.

Activated charcoal is used to treat drug overdoses and poisonings; the substance prevents these toxins from being absorbed from the gut into the bloodstream.

The material, however, will not detoxify the teeth and gums.

"Charcoal oral care products are said to have anti-fungal and antibacterial properties, but there's no proof of that," says Dr Sherina Daryanani, a dentist and founder of Teeth @ Tiong Bahru, a dental clinic in Singapore.

"In 2017, the American Dental Association reviewed over 100 studies that had been done on these products and found the anti-fungal and antibacterial claims to be unsubstantiated."

The review, published in the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), found that charcoal and charcoal-based products may even do your teeth more harm than good, and concluded that there was not enough clinical data to back these products' safety and efficacy claims.

"Charcoal toothpastes don't usually contain fluoride," Daryanani says. "This is a big drawback, since fluoride is necessary to eliminate plaque and prevent tooth decay.

"Second, products like charcoal powders tend to be quite abrasive to teeth enamel. And even if they remove stains, they may do so to the point of exposing the dentine, which is the dense, yellowish bony tissue beneath the enamel that makes up the bulk of our teeth.

"So if you substitute a proper oral care routine for charcoal toothpaste or charcoal powder, you may actually be increasing your risk of tooth decay and ruining the surface of your teeth."

Daryanani believes that some of these products may be effective on stains, but is quick to point out that stain removal is not the same as whitening.

"Teeth whitening is most effective when done by a dentist, using the right products. Plus, if you go overboard with the charcoal powder your teeth may end up looking even more yellow if the dentine becomes exposed."

In a review published in 2019 in the British Dental Journal (BDJ), experts said that nearly all of the 50-plus charcoal-based pastes and powders tested were found to contain an insufficient amount of free-radical bleaching agent for them to have any whitening or stain-removal effect. They added that charcoal-based toothpastes that promise to whiten teeth are a "marketing gimmick".

Moreover, the researchers found that charcoal can "deactivate" fluoride, so even if the charcoal product you use contains fluoride, it may not be effective in fighting tooth decay.

There may be other negative aspects to using these charcoal dental products. The BDJ review highlighted the potential presence of carcinogenic polyaromatic hydrocarbon in charcoal-based toothpastes. Polyaromatic hydrocarbons are a group of chemicals that occur naturally in coal, crude oil and petrol.

The JADA study also found that, of the charcoal toothpastes reviewed, one-third contained bentonite clay, a mineral that may contain crystalline silica, another recognised carcinogen.

The ancient Greeks may have used charcoal to fight bad breath and gum disease, but Daryanani says that if you want to keep your teeth and gums in good condition and minimise stains, it is best to stick to a proper oral care routine.

"This involves twice-daily brushing with fluoride toothpaste, seeing your dentist regularly, and avoiding heavily pigmented foods and anything with artificial colours."

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
dental health Health Tips Lifestyle

TRENDING

Here&#039;s the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB tomorrow
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by &#039;ungrateful&#039; kid
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I&#039;m happier than ever
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I'm happier than ever
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife

SERVICES