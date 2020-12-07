Deaf Japanese model's unique life journey captivates fans

Japanese models are known for releasing a collection of their photos for fans. And with many pretty-looking girls in the industry, it’s hard for all the girls to get noticed.

However, this one model has stood out among the rest. She is Yurika Gazuma, a 20-year old deaf model who grew up attending special pronunciation classes, and her story has touched the hearts of many.

Born in Chiba, Japan, Yurika Gazuma was born deaf. Due to her disability, she started receiving special pronunciation lessons at the age of three, during which she learned to use her tongue and vocal cords to speak.

She was often bullied and ridiculed by her peers, and whenever she was asked to sing in front of the class during music class, she always felt ashamed of her off-key performance.

It wasn’t until adolescence that she finally learned how to be comfortable with herself and accept her "flaws". Though she has to rely on hearing aids, she decided to enter the modelling industry and find her own way in the competitive industry with the help of social media.

PHOTO: Instagram/wagatsuma_yurika

Her childhood struggles have resonated with many of her fans, who are captivated by her beaming smile and positivity. Many fans have also left messages of encouragement to support her.

Yurika Gazuma has a wide range of interests, including playing soccer and basketball, she also enjoys cooking and indulging herself in good food. She may be just a student, but thanks to her popularity on social media many are looking forward to what her future holds.