Dear Thelma: Did saying no to pre-marital sex cost me this relationship?

A month later, my dad passed away. As I was grieving for my dad, I had no time to think of him.

Now, after four years, I thought I had moved on. But recently when some of my friends asked me about it, I could not help getting very emotional and cried in front of them. I felt embarrassed and weak.

I want to go out and get to know more people and be in a relationship again, but I do not know how.I've thought of trying Tinder. But when I think of having to explain to dates that I am not that open-minded, and being judged all over again, I get upset and feel maybe staying alone is better.

But then I feel lonely sometimes. Is there any way out?

Confused Soul

Dear Confused Soul,

Deciding when you have sex is a deeply personal matter but as sex before marriage is fairly common now, those who want to wait have to deal with comparisons and expectations.

We all start from the same point, in that we date for a while and are OK with not being intimate. However, when the relationship matures, it is natural to consider the next step.

Modern couples have sex and if it doesn't work out, they split. It's always heartbreaking but it doesn't involve lawyers and divorce courts. I'm not saying it's ideal but they have more choice about how far they commit, in terms of sharing their property, home, responsibilities and so on.