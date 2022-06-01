DeLorean’s Alpha5 EV is back from the future

DeLorean is back, and its future is electric, literally. The company that was most famous for the time-travelling DMC-12 from the 1985 movie Back To The Future has now returned with the Alpha5 EV.

The Delorean time machine was every kid's dream car and college junkie's bedroom poster in the 1980s, and the brand, now based in Texas, USA, has been resurrected after almost four decades. The Alpha5 EV is touted to have the performance to match "the Mercedes-AMG GT and maybe the higher-end Porsche Taycans", claims DeLorean CEO de Vries, who was previously a high-ranking official at Tesla.

Marty would be proud

PHOTO: DeLorean

The Alpha5 will be sold in a limited run of 88 units - referencing the speed needed to time-travel in the 1985 film Back To The Future, in which the DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) famously starred.

DeLorean CEO De Vries, was tight-lipped on the car's underpinnings, going so far only as to say: "The car is being built in Italy and we have some partners in the UK on the powertrain side."

The only technical details released on the Alpha5 "base" performance model was its 100kWh battery, offering an estimated 482 kilometres of range and a top speed of 249km/h.

The DeLorean Alpha5 EV will make its debut at Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance in August 2022 before being put into production in 2024.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.