Dementia and its toll on working carers: Levels of depression, stress and family conflict are rising, says study

Amy Lung was watching television in her Hong Kong flat when she thought she could smell something burning. Panicked, she went to the building management office, where she was told everything was OK.

Instead of returning to the flat in Sham Shui Po, West Kowloon, Lung, 82, wandered onto the street. It was 10pm on September 28. She was found 30 hours later when someone called police after seeing her on a highway in Tsim Sha Tsui, 4km from home. Her bare feet were covered in blisters (she had lost her slippers). She had also lost the key to her flat.

Lung suffers from dementia, a broad term for the gradual deterioration in memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday activities. Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type, accounts for more than 70 per cent of dementia cases, says the World Health Organisation.

It is estimated that five to eight out of every 100 people over 65 years of age have dementia. Experts predict that by 2050 it will affect a third of Hongkongers aged 80 or over. There is no cure.

When Amy Lung, who suffers from dementia, went missing, her son Simon Leung took to social media to spread the word.

Simon Leung, who reported his mother missing and spread the word with family and friends on social media, spent hours in a police car looking for his mother.

“It was an anxious time, especially because she had left her phone and purse at home,” he says. “We’re not sure what happened to her in those 30 hours – I think some people gave her a rice box,” says Leung, adding his mother has no memory of the incident. “When we got her home she was so tired she slept for two days … We are now getting live-in help. She doesn’t want it, but we need it for peace of mind.”

Leung says his mother’s dementia was diagnosed in late 2016 but worsened in the past year. She especially struggles with times and dates.

“We knew something was wrong when she kept asking the same question over and over. Other times she would ring me late at night, up to 50 times. You have to be very patient.”

Humour also helps. Lung, a retired nurse who worked night shifts, sometimes gets dressed late at night thinking she has to go to work. “We tell her things like ‘the Hong Kong government no longer has night shifts’. It’s a crazy response but the humour helps us cope. She still recognises my face, but then will ask ‘Who is Simon?”

It’s almost 9am and Lung has arrived early at the Hong Kong Alzheimer’s Disease Association in the Jean Wei Centre in Wan Chai, on Hong Kong Island. She sits next to her son, the bond between them obvious and touching.

Leung, who is in his 50s, married but without children, says the centre keeps his mother occupied during the day while he’s working as an IT manager for a large conglomerate. “I look after my mum at weekends but having access to the day centre so I can concentrate on my work is a huge help,” he says, adding his sister is also busy with her family so she can’t always help.

A recent study looking at the challenges faced by carers of those with dementia found 73.7 per cent of working carers in Hong Kong were exposed to high levels of stress, 46.2 per cent had symptoms of depression and 38.6 per cent experienced family conflict.

Conducted jointly by HSBC Life, the Sau Po Centre on Ageing at the University of Hong Kong and The Women’s Foundation, the study – targeting working adults aged 18 to 60 – also found that one-third (35.7 per cent) of working carers provided at least 20 hours of caregiving per week – or half the typical number of hours worked in a full-time job.

It also found that working dementia carers faced a substantial financial burden, with 68 per cent saying their care recipients did not have adequate finances and over half of them (53 per cent) relying on their family for financial support.

“For society as a whole, it is critical to look into the carer spectrum,” says Vivian Lou, director of the Sau Po Centre on Ageing. “We’re also advocating the establishment of a 24/7 one-stop online platform that allows carers to obtain a comprehensive and centralised resource map,” says Lou. She notes that carers are encouraged to share information to build a learning community for carers.

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Charles Kao (pictured with his wife, Gwen Kao Wong May-wan) had Alzheimer’s for more than a decade.

Dementia gained attention this week when the widow of Scottish actor Sean Connery, best known for his role as James Bond, said he had struggled with the disease before his death at the weekend .

In Hong Kong, the father of fibre optics, Professor Charles Kao, who in 2009 was awarded the Nobel Prize for physics, battled Alzheimer’s for more than a decade before his death in 2018 aged 84. The Charles Kao Foundation for Alzheimer’s Disease was established in 2010 to raise awareness about the disease.

While old age does not necessarily lead to dementia, it generally occurs in people over 65 years old. Those with a family history of dementia are at greater risk. Lung’s mother battled dementia for five years until her death.

While it is known that neurodegenerative diseases, vascular diseases, head injuries and other risk factors can increase the chance of dementia, it is still not known what exactly causes it.

Earlier this year researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in a study published in the Journal of Physiology , found that abnormal proteins in the gut could contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

In another breakthrough this year, researchers at City University of Hong Kong, working with counterparts at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, claimed to have discovered a new method to detect early-stage Alzheimer’s disease that could identify the condition up to a decade before symptoms appear.

The approach uses non-invasive MRI scans.

Yoanna Lo of the Hong Kong Alzheimer’s Disease Association.

A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia last month suggested that living in noisy neighbourhoods may raise the risk of dementia.

Back at the Hong Kong Alzheimer’s Disease Association, Yoanna Lo goes through the day’s plan. “Our daily schedule includes time for exercise and meals. We also spend time discussing the day’s news.” Stimulating social and physical activities benefit clients’ cognitive and general health, she says.

In one room, a disco ball reflects light onto the bright floral wallpaper and boxes full of tactile objects and musical instruments. It’s a sensory overload and that’s the point: multisensory stimuli have been shown to improve dementia patients’ mood.

The ‘reminiscence’ room at The Hong Kong Alzheimer’s Disease Association in Wan Chai is filled with retro objects.

Memory loss is often one of the first signs of dementia, especially Alzheimer’s disease. To help stimulate memories there is a “reminiscence” room, a space filled with objects such as old-fashioned telephones, retro kitchen items and traditional wedding outfits.

“These objects from the past help stimulate patients’ long-term memory,” says Lo.

