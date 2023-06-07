Despite bringing in $2.5m yearly, this local content creator still suffers from imposter syndrome

When it comes to a person's career, the barometers for success are aplenty.

But a simple metric to go by is one's salary: If you're bringing in the big bucks, then surely you can be considered a success?

Florinda Tay might have something to say about that, despite how well paid she is.

On top of being a freelance content creator, she is also a senior sales director at Mary Kay Cosmetics.

Florinda claimed she "produces $2.5 million [in] revenue annually".

However, in a TikTok video posted last Thursday (June 1), she admitted that imposter syndrome has begun to "creep into [her] life" of late.

Stricken by the psychological affliction, she mentioned that it has caused a degree of personal confusion that she "suddenly don't know what to do".

One can imagine this to be an extremely frustrating experience.

"It all started with self-doubt in areas that I used to excel in.

"Next, you lose direction and confidence which makes you confused about the vision and goals that you once set your mind on," Florinda shared.

Understanding imposter syndrome

Although not an official diagnosis listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), imposter syndrome is acknowledged as a legitimate issue.

Imposter syndrome affects high achievers and is characterised by being unable to internalise or accept success, attributing accomplishments to luck rather than ability and a fear that others will eventually see you as a fraud.

High-achieving, successful women are a demographic particularly prone to imposter syndrome, and Florinda is very much aware of that.

Everyone doubts

Given that most of her followers are female, Florinda felt that it was only right she shared more about her struggles with imposter syndrome.

"I just want to share that the top people in any industry have questions about passion and purpose," the 44-year-old said.

According to Florinda, one achieves self-growth after being able to admit that "some ways have to change".

She advises her followers to "take all the time" they need when it comes to dealing with their imposter syndrome.

However, she noted that it's also important to not stay stagnant.

Segueing to her next point, she talked about the importance of dreams and finding purpose in life.

She spoke about learning to be honest with oneself and understanding what exactly it is you want in life.

"Only you know you. Also, don't listen to society because most people don't know what they are doing anyway."

A method she suggested to help give one clarity is to write down what gives you pain in life.

By doing so, Florinda believes that one can understand what their passion is and it will empower them to "turn pain into a purpose".

AsiaOne has reached out to Florinda for more information.

Overcoming this mental battle

Imposter syndrome robs an individual of the ability to internalise their achievements.

But that's not to say that there aren't ways to conquer it, especially in the workplace.

An easy way to start is to keep a list of your achievements. Every time someone thanks you for your contributions at work, file it.

Whenever you feel down in the dumps, have a look at the list to remind yourself that you're not a failure.

Also, it's good to know that you don't have to go through this alone.

Know that you can seek support, be it in the form of a trusted friend or mentor.

