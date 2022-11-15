Diabetes and its health risks, from kidney and heart failure to amputations

You probably know some of them, or perhaps you’re one yourself: more than half a billion people – an estimated 537 million adults from 20 to 79 years old worldwide, or 10.5 per cent of people in this age group, have diabetes.

These serious, chronic conditions occur when the body cannot produce enough insulin, needed to process sugar, or cannot effectively use the insulin it does produce.

“By 2030, 643 million in this age group will be living with diabetes, and by 2045, that number will increase to 783 million,” says Dr William Cefalu at the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), citing numbers from the International Diabetes Federation’s 2021 diabetes atlas.

“The world’s population is estimated to grow 20 per cent over this period – but the number of people with diabetes is estimated to increase by 46 per cent.”

The focus of this year’s World Diabetes Day, on November 14, is increasing access to diabetes education.

A growing concern is the increasing number of new cases of youth-onset type 2 diabetes, Cefalu says.

“Research has shown that the disease may be more aggressive and difficult to treat in youth compared to adulthood.”

What do you need to know about diabetes?

There are three kinds: type 1, type 2 and gestational

Type 1 diabetes is thought to be the result of an autoimmune disease. The body can’t produce insulin because the immune system kills the cells in the pancreas that make it. It usually develops in children, teens and young adults, but can happen at any age.

Type 2 diabetes is caused by the body’s inability to use insulin properly, often called insulin resistance. It is often associated with an unhealthy lifestyle. Inactivity, smoking and obesity are thought to be responsible for the vast majority of type 2 cases (which account for 90 to 95 per cent of all diabetes cases). Lifestyle changes can help manage an reverse type 2 diabetes.

Gestational diabetes develops in some women during pregnancy, which is why pregnant women need to monitor closely their blood sugar level. It usually goes away after childbirth. However, women who develop gestational diabetes – globally about 18.5 million every year – are at greater risk of getting type 2 diabetes later in life.

Diabetes – and its attendant complications – is the seventh most common cause of death in the United States, and the 10th in Hong Kong. But the death rate is much higher in low-income countries. It also comes with a host of problems.

It can lead to diabetic retinopathy which, as the name suggests, affects your retina and damages your sight . It can even result in blindness.

Diabetes is the biggest driver of kidney failure.

It can compromise cardio health – you’re twice as likely to develop heart disease if you have diabetes – and lead to heart attack and stroke.

It can also stop your body from healing properly, so an apparently superficial sore could become limb-threatening. Amputation is a significant and life-changing complication of diabetes. If you have diabetes, your doctor may instruct you to inspect your feet daily. Infections are also exacerbated by the excess sugar in diabetics’ blood.

Diabetes may compromise blood flow to your extremities. Diabetics can develop peripheral arterial disease, which leads to a narrowing of blood vessels and threatens the circulation in the legs and feet.

It can also cause nerve damage, which lowers sensitivity, so diabetics might not feel a developing ulcer or new wound on their feet.

Poor circulation means poor wound healing. If a sore isn’t noticed early enough, serious tissue damage can occur, gangrene can develop and infection may enter the bone.

According to the NIDDK, in the US, around 130,000 people have amputations for this reason every year. Many might have been avoidable with better foot and wound care.

References to diabetes’ symptoms have been found in manuscripts from the time of the ancient Egyptians, around 1500BC.

The word diabetes comes from Greek, and means “pass through” or “siphon”, a reference to the excessive peeing caused by the condition. In a misguided attempt to slow that down, early Greek doctors urged sufferers to take up horseback riding, thinking this would stop urination.

In India, physicians called it madhumeha , “honey urine”, since the pee of diabetics attracted ants. The reason for this is that diabetics expel excess sugar in urine. That is probably why – in the 1600s – it was called diabetes mellitus by English anatomist Thomas Willis; mellitus is from the Latin for sugar.

Until the early 20th century, type-1 diabetes was always fatal, usually within weeks or months. 2022 marks 100 years since the first diabetic was successfully treated with insulin. At 14, Canadian teenager Leonard Thompson, on the verge of a fatal diabetic coma, was given an injection of cow insulin. He survived and continued to use insulin, living for another 13 years.

The University of Toronto, which developed the injection, licensed drug companies to produce insulin, free of royalties.

By 1923, shortly after Thompson’s life-saving treatment, insulin was widely available, and has since saved countless lives around the world. Frederick Banting and Charles Best, who isolated insulin from dogs and treated diabetic canines with it, were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine. Theirs remains the quickest Nobel Prize nomination for a medical breakthrough.

A century later and medical advancements in the management of diabetes continue.

In the recent past, says Cefalu, “we have learned significant new information on how diabetes develops in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes and have conducted studies that demonstrate that we can delay onset of both diseases”.

This year, results from a long-running study provided important new information about four commonly used medications for treating diabetes.

In addition, automated insulin delivery systems, also called artificial or bionic pancreases, are now available.

Cefalu explains how they work: “Automated insulin delivery systems track a person’s blood glucose levels using a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and automatically deliver the hormone insulin when needed using an insulin pump. Insulin doses are calculated through software integrated into the device using data from the user’s CGM.”

These devices better control a person’s blood glucose, and can improve day-to-day lives of people with diabetes, eliminating painful finger pricks for checking blood glucose, and easing the burden of frequent blood glucose checks and carbohydrate counting.

What would be Cefalu’s hope for World Diabetes Day this Nov 14?

“It’s important that people with diabetes learn as much as they can about their disease so they can talk to their team about how they can get the support they need to meet their goals.

“It is also important, if you have risk factors for diabetes, to talk to your provider about prevention strategies. It has been shown for type 2 diabetes that delay of the disease also delays the onset of complications.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.