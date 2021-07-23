Did the doctor say flesh-eating disease? My cellulitis scare

A recent run-in with something rather sharp and likely putrid triggered a short staycation in a hospital near my Hong Kong home on Cheung Chau island. I had developed cellulitis.

No, not cellulite – the condition that causes lumpy, dimpled flesh on the thighs, hips, buttocks and stomach (that many people have) – but a bacterial infection deep in the inner layers of the skin.

It started simply enough, as I played frisbee with my son in the shallow, sandy waters at Cheung Sha beach on Lantau Island. I felt a quick pricking in the bottom of my left foot when treading on the sand. Briefly, I wondered if it was a marine creature, but felt nothing more: no pain indicating venom from a stone fish, for instance.

Arriving home on Cheung Chau that evening, I was feeling unwell, but thought it must be dehydration. Drinking water and sports drinks was little help. The next day, I had a minor fever. Though I slept well, I awoke sweating, then had a spell of intense shivering, and tremors.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Wondering if dehydration had led to a sinus infection, to which I’m prone, I saw a doctor. He found nothing wrong – though he was surprised my temperature was high.

Arriving home, I noticed my lower left leg was swollen, reddish, with a couple of angry looking rashes. Checking online, I found this fitted the description for cellulitis, “a common, potentially serious bacterial skin infection”, according to the Mayo Clinic website. “Left untreated, the infection can spread to your lymph nodes and bloodstream and rapidly become life-threatening.”

I quickly set off for the accident and emergency department in nearby Cheung Chau hospital, telling my son, “I’m just going out for a few minutes.” I figured I’d be prescribed antibiotics and sent home. Instead, a doctor confirmed it was cellulitis. Would I like to be admitted there for four or five days, or on Hong Kong Island? he asked. I chose to stay close to home. It was Tuesday.

Nurses fitted me with a catheter leading to a vein in the back of my left hand to give the first of three daily injections of antibiotics. I was issued pyjamas, and taken to an isolation ward, since my fever made me a potential Covid-19 patient. My wife dropped off a bag with supplies including my laptop, allowing some communication with the outside world.

After a couple of nights, my Covid-19 test came back negative, and I was moved to a general ward. I was advised to walk, and took to pacing up and down a corridor that afforded wonderful views over Tung Wan beach to Hong Kong Island.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Each morning, the on-duty doctor visited. One asked if I’d had any contact with marine creatures, reminding me of the pricking sensation at Cheung Sha. I didn’t think there were sea urchins in the area, but maybe the spine of a fish hidden in the sand? The doctor named three potential species.

I later learned from nurses that the Cheung Chau hospital quite often treats cellulitis arising from encounters with sea creatures. Sometimes, people arrive with cases that are too advanced, and are sent to larger hospitals.

Cellulitis is common worldwide, with around 14 million cases in the United States annually. The risk is around twice as high in diabetics, and a study of a Hong Kong diabetes database revealed 45,470 hospital admissions for cellulitis from 2001-2016.

While more serious complications are rare, they can be deadly: I was struck by a report of an 83-year-old woman who suffered a puncture wound from a tilapia fish , and within two days developed an infection akin to cellulitis. In her case, this became “flesh-eating disease”, known as necrotising fasciitis . Despite intensive treatment, she died 17 days after being admitted to hospital.

On overhearing a doctor briefing nurses about my case mention “necrotising fasciitis”, I was quick to check that I didn’t have this. At one point, I rolled down a compression sock I was wearing to limit the swelling, and saw my leg looking huge and purple as a beetroot. I wondered if it would soon be a case of “bye-bye leg”.

The intravenous antibiotics I was getting began to counter the infection, however. After three days, my fever subsided. The pain that accompanied standing after bed rest decreased; a doctor was able to squeeze affected areas of my leg without me yelling in agony.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post They removed my IV drip and gave me antibiotics in pill form. After another overnight stay for observations, I was sent home with enough antibiotics to last a few days.

I arrived home on a Monday morning – a six-day absence – feeling grateful to have both legs intact, and to have caught this infection in time, with treatment by an experienced team.

