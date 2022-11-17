Did world leaders coordinate their batik shirts at Bali G20 summit?

Global leaders seemed to leave politics aside, at least for one night, at the Group of 20 Summit held on the Indonesian island of Bali.

This is the 17th year the meeting of leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies has taken place. As always, it opened with a welcoming dinner, this time held at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park.

In spite of tensions running high among world leaders – who convened to discuss issues such as rising inflation, the war in Ukraine and divisions between the US and China – they put formalities aside for the alfresco dinner.

As often happens at these meetings, they all wore garments that gave a nod to the host country, in this case long-sleeved batik shirts dyed in floral or botanical patterns.

Some politicians looked to have coordinated their looks, perhaps reflecting political allegiances.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, for instance, both wore bright red shirts and even posed for a selfie with Fifa president Giovanni Infantino.

Meanwhile, persona non grata Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, who attended on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, wore a blue shirt that inadvertently matched the one worn by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who attended with his wife, Peng Liyuan.

Avoiding any possible fashion faux pas, US President Joe Biden skipped the dinner altogether. The one leader who truly missed the mark was, ironically, the one from the world’s most fashionable country, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, who ditched the dress code and showed up in a white shirt paired with tailored trousers.

Sunak, meanwhile, stayed true to his love for luxury shoes: He wore a pair of Tod’s Gommino loafers in blue suede, having made headlines recently for sporting a similar pair from Prada while visiting a construction site in the UK.

