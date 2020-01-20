Did you know a woman's brain changes during her menstrual cycle?

Read also

As a side product, the increased levels of these hormones seem to affect women's behaviour, in particular, improved communication skills, as observed in the following study.

In 2002, researcher and psychologist Pauline Maki wanted to understand how fluctuating oestrogen levels affected women's abilities.

Each participant in her study was assessed twice: once just after their period when oestrogen and progesterone levels were low, and once about a week after they ovulated when oestrogen and progesterone were high.

The study, conducted at the Gerontology Research Center in Baltimore, Maryland, United States, involved a small group - just 16 individuals who completed a range of mental tests - but the findings were significant.

During the week of ovulation, participants were noted to fare worse at the things men are usually good at (e.g. spatial awareness) and improved at the things women excel in (such as the ability to come up with new words).

Conversely, spatial awareness returned to normal on the week when hormone levels were lower.

Memory also seemed to improve during the week of ovulation.

The researchers describe this type of memory as "implicit remembering" - a subconscious, effortless kind of memory.