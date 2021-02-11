Dior, Nike, Adidas: 13 limited-edition sneakers celebrating Lunar New Year

The Year of the Ox is upon us, and that means the sneaker industry celebrating the only way it knows how: with Lunar New Year limited editions.

Footwear’s annual tribute to the Chinese zodiac is back with a vengeance this year, with all of the usual suspects emulating the fabled rat and climbing aboard the ox ­– but 2021 also sees new faces jumping off their celebrations.

The success of the “Air Diordan” epitomises haute couture meeting high-tops, and the fashion houses have joined the footwear giants for the fireworks­ – literally, in the case of one pair of Nike Dunks.

Here’s what is fresh out of the box for the Year of the Ox.

Nike Air Jordan 1 low Chinese New Year

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Chinese New Year.

PHOTO: Nike

The iconic imagery of temple fairs is distilled into this Air Jordan 1. Firecrackers, Chinese knots and spring blossom make the cut, embellished with metallic gold embroidery and ox ornamentation on a classic red and black base. They cost US$130 (S$172.41).

Dior x Shawn Stussy collection

Dior x Shawn Stussy.

PHOTO: Dior

The mind (and name) behind Stussy once again joins forces with Dior , coming together for a whole Lunar New Year capsule collection.

That includes a pair of Dior B23 high-tops with Stussy’s hand-drawn designs alongside ox embroidery, and a B27 low top with a more ’80s feel. The HK$11,500 (S$2,000) price tag is hefty. Available from Dior’s website.

Doraemon x Gucci collection

A pair of Doraemon x Gucci shoes.

PHOTO: Gucci

Everyone knows that Doraemon is not an ox but a cartoon catlike robot. Gucci does not care, that is how it is celebrating, and its Lunar New Year capsule is 50 items strong.

It says: “In a true manga-inspired fashion, Doraemon joins Gucci for the Epilogue collection.” We say: the Rhytons are HK$8,100 and the tennis-style Ace are HK$6,300. You can find them on Gucci’s website and in select stores.

Adidas Originals ZX 420

Adidas Originals ZX 420 sneakers.

PHOTO: Adidas

Adidas call it a “cloud white/lush red/core black” upper, but it is clearly meant to be ox hide (even though it is pony hair) and the only Lunar New Year edition to really go for the theme. These classic ’80s running shoes are available on the British website.

Air Jordan V low Chinese New Year

Air Jordan V Low Chinese New Year.

PHOTO: Nike

The capsule theme is “Crackle” for the Nike capsule, and these Jordan Vs put the crack into that with their wear-away uppers. The clean cream canvas will reveal a colourful Lunar New Year pattern as time goes on, meaning that the lows will have to go in your rotation to experience them.

Priced at US$215 retail, you can find them on StockX and other resellers.

Nike Dunk Low Firecracker

A pair of Nike Dunk Low Firecracker sneakers.

PHOTO: Nike

Firecrackers provide the inspiration for the classic Dunk Low silhouette, with a pop-art print of their warning labels contrasting with the light blue mesh uppers.

All of the outside is wear-away, a nod to gunpowder residue, and the tongues feature hazard-warning labels too. Available at resellers such as StockX after selling out on Nike China’s SNKRS app.

Jordan XXXV Chinese New Year

Jordan XXXV Chinese New Year.

PHOTO; Nike

The modern iteration of the Jordan brand has proved popular on the street and the courts of the NBA.

The Lunar New Year editions are in the classic Jordan brand’s black and red, with denim touches. Another to feature the wear-away upper, the black tears away to reveal a colourful pattern. Available on Nike China’s SNKRS.

Nike Dunk Low Disrupt Chinese New Year Firecracker



Nike Dunk Low Disrupt Chinese New Year Firecracker.

PHOTO: Nike

The women’s Dunk Low Disrupt comes in red wrapping paper ­– inspired by the traditional packaging for firecrackers – with the red part of the upper featuring heat sensitive technology, which reveals cartoon patterning. Again, they are only available at resellers after selling out at Nike China.

LeBron XVIII EP Chinese New Year

LeBron XVIII EP Chinese New Year.

PHOTO: Nike

Red uppers and blue detailing are the order of the day for these “Gong Xi Fa Cai” (Mandarin for gung hey fat choi, a Cantonese phrase said during the Lunar New Year)-inspired China editions. They were designed by 400ml_Brand, a Chinese graffiti collective.

Priced at 1,599 yuan (S$330), they are available on Nike China’s SNKRS.

Nike Kybrid S2 Chinese New Year

Nike Kybrid S2 Chinese New Year.

PHOTO: Nike

This Lunar New Year’s most meta limited editions are inspired by their previous versions, with the patterns mixed and matched from the New Years pasts of the Kyrie IV, V and VI. That vibrant pattern is said to reflect basketball player Kyrie Irving’s attitude. Sold out on Nike China’s SNKRS, but available at resellers.

Adidas Superstar Chinese New Year 2021

Adidas Superstar Chinese New Year 2021.

PHOTO: Adidas

The Superstar silhouette is strong like an ox, and it is back for its annual celebration. Black leather uppers are offset with gold detailing and the contrast of the white sole. A white version has also been released.

Adidas Ultraboost DNA Chinese New Year 2021

Adidas Ultraboost DNA Chinese New Year 2021.

PHOTO: Adidas

The ever popular Ultraboost gets a Lunar New Year makeover that’s more minimalist than most. Patterning to the three stripes on the lace cage and the odd accented red detail provide the flair on the black versions, with a red and white version also released.

There is also an Adidas Ultraboost 2020 silhouette special edition that features an ox on the heel and purple accents as Adidas go all in. The three stripes also released Lunar New Year editions of four performance basketball shoes: the Pro Model 2G Low, D.O.N. Issue #2, Dame 7 and D Rose 11.

Reebok Instapump Fury OG



Reebok Instapump Fury OG.

PHOTO: Reebook

Not to be left out, Reebok have joined in with a “chalk/gold metallic/China red” colourway for a shoe beloved in Asia. Chinese characters on the heel are in metallic stitching. Available in Japan.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.