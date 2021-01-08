Do ghouls, zombies and jinns exist? Ghost photographers say they have proof

In late 2013, Mickey Oxcygentri and his wife were driving down a steep hill in rural West Java province, Indonesia, when they thought they saw a zombie.

It was an hour past midnight near Cicurug village, in Sukabumi Regency, and the only light around came from a few houses along the road. Oxcygentri, based in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, was exhausted and at the end of a long day.

He had driven up the hill to drop off a friend, who had warned him to be careful on the way back and to beware of a sharp bend in the road that was notorious for traffic accidents.

“It was a turn that’s near a mostly Chinese graveyard,” recalls the photographer, now 39. According to local legend, the cemetery is haunted by the roaming spirits of accident victims and, as he approached the bend, something caught his eye.

A photo which allegedly shows ghosts.

PHOTO: Instagram/official.fhi

“It looked like a zombie you’d see on Train to Busan ,” he says, referring to the acclaimed South Korean horror movie . “One eye popping out, clothes ripped to shreds – an accident victim. And it wasn’t only me. My wife saw it. She told me to drive right ahead, keep my eye on the road and focus. It was invisible in the rear-view mirror, but it was there.”

Shocked by the experience, Oxcygentri, who teaches photography and journalism at Singaperbangsa Karawang university, in West Java, told his colleagues about the experience.

“But with the absence of evidence, none of them would believe me. ‘C’mon show us pictures if it happened’, they said.”

So began Oxcygentri’s ghost-hunting adventure – and he soon became one of the most active ghost photographers in the country.

With others from the Ghost Photography Community (GPC), Oxcygentri has been trying to capture ghosts through his lens so that sceptics would be forced to believe in their existence. GPC, which Oxcygentri formed in November 2013, has more than 4,200 followers on Instagram.

The GPC community would, before the pandemic, come together once or twice a month.

PHOTO: Ghost Photography Community

Oxcygentri and his comrades hunt for ghosts in empty fields, houses, schools, alleyways and roadways, cinemas and in places with tragic histories that have spawned restless spirits . His aim? To make ghost photography a credible, evidence-based discipline.

Believing the spectral beings they photograph are jinns – supernatural creatures, in Arabian and Islamic theology – the GPC community would, before the coronavirus pandemic, come together once or twice a month.

Armed with infrared and thermal cameras, and their EVP (Electronic Voice Phenomenon) sound-recorder devices, they would look for jinns.

While the scientific community tends to regard their endeavours as pseudoscience, ghost photographers see themselves as credible scientists looking for truth amid legends and myths.

Mickey Oxcygentri (third from left) and the GPC community takes part in a ghost photography seminar in Jakarta.

PHOTO: Ghost Photography Community

Another Indonesian ghost-hunting community, the Fotografi Hantu Indonesia (Indonesian Ghost Photography) or FHI, has more than 12,000 followers on Instagram and over 200 active ghost hunters around the country.

Jakarta-based FHI founder Dika, 29, who only has one name, is part of the Ghost Ranger YouTube channel, which he says is mostly about communicating with spirits. FHI, on the other hand, tries to prove ghosts are a natural part of the world we live in.

The word “ghost” conjures up visions of spooky supernatural phenomena , but these communities and their members believe that research can explain spectral occurrences beyond folklore and horror movie/campfire tales analysis. Jinns, they say, demonstrate the vastness of God’s creation.

Dika says FHI tries to prove ghosts are a natural part of the world we live in.

PHOTO: Dika

Both communities dislike the hyperbolic nature of urban legends they feel discredit ghost-hunting activities and make them a joke in the eyes of the mainstream.

“We reject any paranormal point of view because it can be considered shirk ,” says Oxcygentri, using an Arabic term that means the deification of any person or thing besides God. He despises local television shows about ghostly occurrences.

“I believe more in research about ghosts through literature studies and experiments.”

For his part, Dika, who has a part-time job in retail, says the group’s aim is to disprove myths. “For instance, the myths that one should not burn trash or urinate in places that are considered haunted,” he says.

“We then do those things to change people’s minds about beliefs and which truths can still be called into question.”

Dika and his fellow FHI members use a piece of equipment called a “spirit box”, which they claim no other ghost hunters in Indonesia use (it can be bought online for about US$100) (S$133)and captures sounds through radio frequencies.

Dika considers it a more accurate machine than the EVP recorder used by the Ghost Photography Community, which he says “does not capture sound purely”.

In one video, a member of the team can be seen in a decrepit underpass IN Bekasi, West Java. Filtered through rough radio-like static, several voices can be heard – one sounding like a tired man, another a middle-aged woman, and the clearest, the menacingly gruff voice of a man with whom the host tries to converse.

The voice sometimes sounds like it’s speaking backwards, and, according to the host in the video, is asking for “a piece of hair … whose hair is it that you want?”.

The FHI community during a hunting session in Jakarta.

PHOTO: Instagram/official.fhi

Another time, a group of FHI members were hunting for shots at an abandoned house in Bogor, West Java, and communicating with each other through their walkie-talkies.

One member checked in with the others, asking whether they were in a designated “safe zone”, and another replied “yes”. When they finally gathered, they discovered that none of the members had been in that safe zone.

Like Dika, Oxcygentri does not find such tales scary. He says that jinns live among humans and are “signs of the greatness of God for his thoughtful followers”.

“The digital lenses that we use can detect anything beyond the infrared colour spectrum, which the human eyes cannot,” Oxcygentri says. To trigger the jinns to show enough of themselves to be captured by cameras, Oxcygentri says he and his colleagues “fish” for the jinns’ emotions.

They either try to antagonise them, by doing whatever is prohibited by urban legend such as setting fires or urinating, or by using human bait.

A photo which the FHI says contains the image of a ghost.

PHOTO: Instagram/official.fhi

Dika’s group follows a similar practice: “We take along someone who is easily frightened by these things because that will entice the jinn or jinns to reveal their energy,” he says.

Oxcygentri says that when jinns get emotional, their spectrum reaches the infrared level, “which makes it likely cameras can detect them”. So to find a kuntilanak – a long-haired, white-clad apparition of a dead woman – he says, a photographer must “think like a kuntilanak ”.

Dika’s fellow FHI members avoid using smartphones or digital pocket cameras, sticking to DSLR (digital single lens reflex) cameras when they are ghost-hunting.

“This is to avoid capturing images that are spots or dust,” says Dika, explaining that DSLR cameras do not attract as much debris.

To ensure their hunting runs smoothly, members must ask their parents for permission (for ethical and spiritual reasons) and pray before starting the hunt.

They are not allowed to bring along or wear any supernatural amulets. If they do see jinns, they must tell the others, because keeping it secret is believed to open the way for the ghost to follow the ghost-hunter home.

Both communities are satisfied with what they’ve achieved so far. Dika says that they’ve managed to photograph jinns “about 70 to 80 per cent” of the time.

The photographs are often blurry; some have clearer white or dark shapes that Dika says are apparitions. He adds that FHI has plans to make ghost photography a more accepted mainstream activity.

“We hope to set up an exhibition of our ghost photos,” he says. “Myths and legends that promote jinns as terrifying cause those jinns to act in scary ways. We hope we can communicate the belief that ghosts aren’t as scary as people think.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.