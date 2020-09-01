Do I really lose all my memories with amnesia?

I WATCH PLENTY OF TV SHOWS, AND THERE IS SOMETIMES A PLOT WHERE A CHARACTER IS IN AN ACCIDENT, THEN COMPLETELY LOSES HIS OR HER MEMORY. IS THERE REALLY SUCH A CONDITION?

Yes. It is called amnesia.

Amnesia means the loss of your memories, including facts you should know (e.g. the current Prime Minister), personal information (e.g. where you live) and what you have experienced.

Totally forgetting who you are, however, is very rare.

It is a common and very intriguing plot-line in movies and TV shows, but it doesn't often happen in real life.

OH, REALLY? DOES THIS MEAN THAT PEOPLE WHO HAVE AMNESIA USUALLY REMEMBER THEIR OWN NAMES?

Yes. People who have amnesia usually know who they are and what their names are.

What they experience is usually trouble learning new things and forming new memories.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMNESIA AND DEMENTIA?

Amnesia is a symptom and/or a syndrome (It is also called amnesiac syndrome).

Dementia also involves memory loss, but has many other symptoms as well.

These include an inability to speak out and understand, loss of motor function, inability to recognise places and people, and changes in personality.

Dementia is progressive, disabling and will ultimately kill you.

You can say that amnesia is one of the symptoms of dementia.

To recap, amnesia is a loss of memory, but dementia is a loss of brain function, which affects more than just memory.