Does the keto diet work long term? It does for this dad, and it saved his epileptic son

Before putting his son on the regimented diet – in which 75 per cent of daily calories are from fat, 20 per cent from protein, and just 5 per cent from carbohydrates – he would be a guinea pig to test its effects.
He was shocked by how great he felt after only a couple of weeks on the keto diet. “I’d been suffering all my life from hypoglycaemia, that I needed to eat every two hours or I’d start to feel dizzy, that I used to have a little bit of hypertension. Everything just sorted itself out.”
Smith lost about 10kg. “I’ve never looked overweight, but after age 40, you start to develop this nice little belly. All the weight that I’ve lost was basically around the belly area, which is the kind of fat that you don’t want, which is not very healthy.”
He made another interesting discovery: “When you start cutting carbohydrates it feels like the whole communication between your body and your needs becomes much more clear. Some days you feel you really want to eat some protein, some days I want to eat more fat. I can’t really explain it.
The body is just able to give you much clearer information about what it needs.”
After six months, and pleased with the results, he and his wife, Cecile, agreed to try this on Liam. “The results were a little bit disappointing at first,” he recalls. “In most of the literature, you see kids responding very quickly … It took a few months to realise there was something going on.”
Now, Smith wishes they had started Liam on the diet sooner. “He’s been four years completely seizure-free. He’s down to two medications at very low dosage. His brain is working as it’s never worked before.”
“If it wasn’t for keto, my son Liam, wouldn’t be where he is right now … It literally saved his life.”
Smith is not eating more meat than before he adopted this lifestyle, but he does tend to eat more vegetables. “All the carbs, like the rice, the pasta that I used to eat a lot before, I replaced with more greens.
This is something that surprises people the most, that when they switch to keto they start eating way more vegetables.”
He is an administrator of the The HK Ketogenic Health Group Facebook page, which provides resources and support for people interested in it. And he uses his knowledge and expertise to help clients who may benefit from it.
Before working out a plan to help them realise their goals, he asks that they see their doctor to get a baseline blood test to see if there are any issues they need to address “before they embark on a nutritional journey that is really quite a dramatic change from where they’re coming from”.
Otherwise, they might blame the diet for causing an existing condition.
“If you compare keto with other weight-loss diets which are pretty much based on the idea that you eat less than you burn to lose fat, these are not sustainable because you are hungry all the time. The idea of the keto diet is that it’s a lifestyle … because you are really changing your approach.”
“People can pretty much eat something that looks like a so-called normal diet but is completely keto,” Smith says. “My son still goes to birthday parties, and we prepare a cake that’s keto using natural sweeteners, using almond flour instead of wheat.
It looks beautiful and it tastes sweet but there’s no glycaemic impact [spike in blood sugar levels] … It’s a pretty sustainable diet.”
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.