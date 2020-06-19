Does the keto diet work long term? It does for this dad, and it saved his epileptic son

Finding a treatment for a sick child may be the best motivation for adopting a new diet. It was for Oliver Smith, whose epileptic son Liam’s condition prompted his start on the high-fat, low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet more than seven years ago.

He had witnessed Liam’s first seizure. Liam was just 10 weeks old and stopped breathing for a few seconds. By the time he was 10 years old, he was having constant seizures despite taking four medications at maximum dosages.

The World Health Organisation estimates around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy. While many underlying factors can lead to the disease, including genetics, the cause is still unknown in about half of cases.

Epilepsy is a central nervous system (neurological) disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness.

“The doctors were starting to talk about surgery, trying to find a part of the brain they could cut off to see if that would help,” Smith says. “That’s when I started my journey into finding something else. I just couldn’t picture someone opening my son’s skull and fiddling inside.”

Realising the limitations of conventional Western medicine, Smith had studied many alternative approaches. A certified clinical hypnotherapist and kinesiologist and a professional musician, he has a degree in physics, and is a practitioner of martial arts, qi gong and reiki.

For Liam’s sake, he would add certified nutritionist to his credentials. The keto diet had been alluded to as a possible treatment when Liam was initially diagnosed years earlier. “As soon as the neurologist mentioned it, he kind of almost discouraged us to try this route,” Smith recalls.

Though it is popular today as a weight-loss diet, Dr Russell Wilder developed the diet at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, in the US state of Minnesota, in 1923 for treating children with epilepsy who didn’t respond to medication.

Studies over the years have shown in at least a quarter of cases, children on the diet see a huge reduction in the frequency of their seizures, and could even cut down on the medicine to control them.

Essentially, the high-fat, low-carb diet starves the body of glucose found in carbs and sugar, so the liver starts turning to fat stores for energy, breaking them down into fatty acids and ketone bodies.

Elevated ketone levels – a state known as ketosis – are believed to help quieten the brain’s neurological actions to manage epilepsy.

Smith began delving into the diet and its potential to boost his son’s quality of life, and became a certified nutritionist in the process. “When I looked in Hong Kong for a dietician who specialised in this, I just couldn’t find anyone,” he said.