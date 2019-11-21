Does sugar really kill you? Dispelling myths about diabetes

Read also

FACT:

Using small, fine needles and changing them after every three injections can prevent a painful situation.

Learning the right technique and regular monitoring of blood glucose can prevent hypoglycemic episodes such as anxiety, shaky hands, sweating and an urge to eat.

Recognising the symptoms and consuming simple life savers like a sweet drink or 15gm of carbohydrates can quickly reverse the situation.

MYTH:

Insulin is difficult to take and causes weight gain.

FACT:

Currently, it is very easy to self-administer insulin, which is available in the form of portable pen injectors. It doesn't require refrigeration once opened, and there are various regimes which can be adjusted according to the individual's needs. It can also be used discreetly, some just once a day.

Insulin therapy itself does not induce weight gain but some patients with type 2 diabetes may gain weight (which may be transient) after starting insulin therapy because if they are responding to the treatment, the body begins to process blood glucose more normally, leading to weight gain.

This is one reason unexplained weight loss can be an early symptom of diabetes.

MYTH:

Oral medications are better than insulin.