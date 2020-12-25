The dog and cat ambassadors at luxury hotels and resorts make a career of being cute

Haru was one of the Hyatt Regency Hakone hotel’s most loved members of staff. The black Labrador was the first “resident dog” at any Hyatt property, and greeted guests in the lobby of the Japanese hotel. He wore a staff name badge pinned to a scarf in the hotel’s colours – and has proven irreplaceable.

“Haru was retired from his role in 2018 and passed away peacefully last year,” says Angelina Hue, Hyatt’s director of brand marketing and communications, Asia Pacific. “He was very popular and loved by our colleagues and our guests, so the decision was made to not replace his role.”

Since Haru first wagged his tail in welcome, the Hyatt group has recruited resident dogs at more of its properties, including in Melbourne and Chicago, and many other hoteliers around the world have found themselves with canine as well as feline members of staff – by design or accident.

Some are the pets of owners and managers, while some have been recruited specifically for front-of-house duties. Others are strays that have been given a comfy home.

Fa-Raon at Le Bristol in Paris with supervisor Milica Vuckovic.

On the Gili Islands, off the northwest coast of Lombok, Indonesia, several hotels have taken in animals, some working with the Cats of Gili welfare charity. The Persona Beach resort, in Gili Trawangan, has six island cats in residence, for instance.

“They have chosen us and we keep them healthy,” says manager Alissa Klem. “Our guests love them; we even have pictures of the cats at our receptions so guests can learn their names.”

Jelly the dachshund at Why House, Sri Lanka.

Here’s a look at other top cats and dogs in hotels and resorts around the world.

Jelly, Tiggar and Chooti: Why House, Sri Lanka

Owner manager Henrietta Cottam’s dachshund Jelly (short for Nigella – the seed, not the British celebrity cook) lives at the Why House boutique hotel in Galle.

“Jelly likes to spend her days lounging on the day bed in the dining pavilion, chasing lizards through the gardens or playing with the children who come to stay,” says James Green, the hotel’s marketing consultant. “She has even perfected her hosting skills by escorting guests to their rooms – when she feels like it, anyway.”

Jelly likes to pose for guests’ photographs, has a Facebook presence and receives regular praise on travel review websites, Green adds.

The hotel has taken in another dog, Tiggar, and a cat, Chooti. “Tiggar was a street dog that we adopted from another hotel. Our manager, Sanath, found Chooti alone as a kitten on the side of the road last year and he has been a hotel resident ever since,” says Green. “With three acres of garden, they have plenty of space to bounce around in and entertain the guests.”

Foo at Jaiyen Eco Resort, Thailand.

Mia, Foo, King and Luna: Jaiyen Eco Resort, Koh Yao Noi, Thailand

As an ecological resort that encourages guests to “interact with animals and plants”, it’s perhaps no surprise that Jaiyen is home to several cats.

“Mia was a jungle cat who lived on our land before we even began construction [of the resort],” says owner operator Shela Riva. “She and her mate, who we started calling Biggie, were inseparable and had a litter of three kittens who we took in.”

Mia, Foo, King and Luna (Biggie has since died) are referred to as “resident managers”. Their duties seem a little less taxing than those of their human counterparts, though.

“They mostly sleep, eat and wrestle each other; however, occasionally they like to show off their hunting skills when guests are around,” says Riva. “Luna gives great massages and always greets guests when they arrive, as well as sends them off. They all enjoy soaking in the love and attention from the guests.”

Archie the English bulldog at The Lowell, New York.

Archie: The Lowell, New York

Archie the English bulldog is a fixture at The Lowell. One of the hotel’s owners brought him to New York from Britain in 2017 and he has since become the property’s mascot.

“Archie spent lockdown at his owner’s Upper East Side apartment, not far from The Lowell, but now he is back and guests of the hotel will find him lounging in the Club Room or sleeping by the concierge desk in his favourite spot,” says a hotel spokesperson.

Like the pet dogs of the guests, Archie is taken on walks around Central Park, a few blocks away, and feasts on the in-room menu available for pets at the hotel. “The Sophisticated Dog” (a sirloin steak) is apparently Archie’s favourite. His is certainly not a dog’s life.

Lilibet at The Lanesborough, London.

Lilibet, Fa-Raon and Kléopatre: Oetker Collection – Paris, London and Baden-Baden

One-year old Siberian forest cat Lilibet joined The Lanesborough, in London, last year. On her arrival, the hotel set up the Cat Committee, a team of feline-loving employees, to look after her. With her hypoallergenic fur and adventurous nature, she is well suited to being a hotel cat in a busy city.

Lilibet is the latest addition in what’s become a trend at Oetker Collection properties, following in the paw prints of Fa-Raon and Kléopatre.

“Resident cats were introduced as a way to enhance the family spirit of Oetker Collection hotels,” says head of global communications Anne Benichou.

Fa-Raon, a white fluffy furred Burmese, moved into Le Bristol, Paris 10 years ago. “Guests can often find him sashaying through corridors and lounges, taking strolls through the gardens or curling up on the concierge desk,” says Benichou. Despite his imperious looks, Fa-Raon loves to be petted.

He lives in a private apartment at the hotel decorated by Paris-based graffiti artist Renk.

Burmese Kléopatre joined Fa-Raon in residence at Le Bristol, but there was trouble in paradise so, in 2018, she moved to sister hotel Brenners Park, in the Black Forest, Germany, where she roams the extensive parkland or lounges in front of the fire.

During the various European Covid-19 lockdowns, Fa-Raon and Lilibet moved into the homes of members of staff outside Paris and London, respectively, while Kléopatre has remained at Brenner Park while the hotel has been closed to guests.

Henry the golden Labrador retriever at Gleneagles, Scotland.

Henry: Gleneagles, Scotland

Henry is Gleneagles’ resident golden Labrador retriever – named after band leader Henry Hall, who played at the hotel’s grand opening gala ball in 1924.

“He is a much loved member of our Gleneagles family, with his boundless energy, gentle character and fun-loving nature,” says a spokesperson for the hotel. “As a Labrador, he fits in well with the country pursuits elements of the hotel. He supports our team in encouraging guests to have fun, enjoy outdoor adventures and make the most of the beautiful countryside.”

Henry spends most of his time at The Trail Yard with the outdoor activity leaders, where he has a grand kennel fashioned as a little house, should he fancy a nap. He joins guests on guided walks, during which he enjoys running up the Ochil Hills, jumping through heathland and swimming in Laich Loch.

When the hotel was closed during lockdown, Henry moved in with Gleneagles’ director of leisure and his family, who live nearby.

His birthday in January will, as usual, be marked with a dog-friendly cake made by Gleneagles’ executive pastry chef.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.