Dog talk: 6 amazing facts about dogs' noses

Have you ever wondered how your pet knows when you have a treat stashed away in your pocket? Here are six amazing facts about dog noses that explain their amazing sense of smell.

1. DOGS CAN BREATHE IN AND OUT - AT THE SAME TIME

Both humans and dogs can breathe through their mouths and noses. However, if you're a regular human, you will either breathe in or breathe out at any given time.

There are master musicians who learn an art called circular breathing where they breathe in through the nose while simultaneously pushing air out through the mouth. This creates a constant flow of air that helps them play wind instruments like the Australian didgeridoo, Egyptian arghul and Cambodian sralai.

Dogs are natural masters of circular breathing. They keep air circulating all the time, without even working at it.

2. DOG NOSE DESIGN IS PAWSOME

When air enters a canine nose, a fold of tissue just inside splits the airflow into two streams. One flow is dedicated to smelling and the other is dedicated to respiration.

Also, if you look closely, you'll see dog noses are typically slit along the sides. When the dog breathes out, that air is vented through those slits. The air that's breathed out creates mini air-turbulence along the sides of the nose. This ensures that the breathed out air won't be mixed up with the air that's being inhaled.

The doggy breathing system is so intricate, that scientists have written papers on how it works, under titles such as The Fluid Dynamics Of Canine Olfaction. But basically, all we need to know is that only new air hits the doggy nose straight on. This is important because:

3. DOG NOSES ARE BASICALLY SCENT SCIENCE LABS

When it comes to olfaction - the posh word for our sense of smell - dogs have up to 300 million olfactory receptors. We humans have around six million.

On top of that, the bit of the brain that's dedicated to decoding and interpreting smells is about 40 times bigger in dogs than it is in humans.