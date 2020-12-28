Don't miss these dazzling light displays at Sentosa, Jurong Lake & Marina Bay

Gardens by the Bay’s Walk of Lights isn’t the only place you can catch beautiful light installations. From Sentosa to the Marina Bay precinct, there have been spectacular displays put up to light up the festive season. So get the kids, and check out these spots.

Sentosa Island Lights

Sentosa’s annual Island Lights festival is back, but this time, with the most adorable twist. This year, you’ll be mingling with the characters from Sanrio, from everyone’s favourite Japanese cartoon cat Hello Kitty to Pompompurin, My Melody, and Little Twin Stars.

Island Lights is back with your favourite Sanrio Characters. Go back in time and explore iconic Sentosa landmarks such... Posted by Sentosa on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Get snap-happy with Hello Kitty at a stylistic recreation of the Sentosa Gateway arch, or reminisce about the times at Fantasy Island with My Melody, where there’ll also be an eight-metre-tall installation of the colourful waterslides.

Visit My Melody at a whimsical mini-maze featuring past landmarks such as the Ferry Terminal, Little Twin Stars at the old cable cars or monorail of Sentosa, or chill out with Pompompurin at the ‘Siloso’ word block.

There are three sessions available from 7.30pm to 10.30pm each night, and you’ll have to make a booking five days in advance. A maximum of five persons are allowed per booking.

When: From now till Jan 10, 2021

Entry: Free

Visit its website to reserve your tickets or more information.

'Share The Moment' light shows at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the Merlion and ArtScience Museum

While there won’t be fireworks in the Marina Bay precinct this year, you can still expect it to be lit up with these spectacular projection shows that’ll start from Dec 25.

Named the ‘Share The Moment’ project, it is a collab with City of Good (an initiative by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre), and features 17 artworks by 24 tertiary students.

These artworks will projected onto the facades of iconic landmarks the Merlion, Fullerton Hotel Singapore as well as the ArtScience Museum.

The artworks are inspired by stories of organisations and individuals who’d stepped forward to help those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When: Nightly, from Dec 25 (The Merlion and Fullerton Hotel) and Dec 26 (ArtScience Museum) till Dec 31, 2020. The shows run every 15 minutes from 8pm to 10.30pm. The show will be extended till 11.45pm on the last day.

Visit its website for more information.

'Shine A Light' at The Promontory@Marina Bay

While you’re in the area, also keep a lookout for the light beams that are projected from The Promontory. Called ‘Shine A Light’, it comprises 60 light beams that run for three minutes every 15 minutes.

The light display was designed as a guiding beacon to symbolise unity, positivity, and resilience especially through the pandemic. Together, the beams form the notches of a clock. Catch it illuminating the Marina Bay skyline nightly, from now till Dec 31, 2020.

When: Dec 1 – 31, 2020, 8pm to 10.30pm

Visit its website for more information.

Festival Of Lights 2020 at Jurong Lake Garden

PHOTO: NParks

Catch a slice of magic at the Festival of Lights at Jurong Lake Garden; feast your eyes on the 28 sets of large traditional outdoor lantern decorations, all hand-crafted by 100 professional lantern masters.

They’re all part of the Festival of Light’s “A Better Tomorrow” theme, and the showcase runs till Jan 3 next year.

And while travelling is still a no-no, you can still traipse through the likes of Japan, Australia, and India thanks to the “It’s A Small World” lantern displays which feature iconic landmarks unique to each of the representing countries.

Get a picture with an astrological lantern display of your horoscope, or journey through Panda Wonderland, which has cheery pandas, bamboo forest, and even those of illuminated lion dance costumes.

You can even opt to hang a mini sky lantern or release a water lantern to make a wish for 2021. All proceeds from the sale of the lanterns go to the President’s Challenge Charity Fund.

Alternatively, check out the slew of online programs here.

When: Dec 18, 2020, till Jan 3, 2021

Where: Lakeside Field, Butterfly Field, and The Oval at Jurong Lake Gardens