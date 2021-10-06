Don't try these at home: The worst viral beauty trends on TikTok

Dozens of viral beauty trends, from make-up styles to nail designs, are born every single week on social media platform TikTok. While most are harmless, one will occasionally come along that is potentially dangerous.

Dermatologists around the world have issued warnings about blindly following a TikTok trend, and have advised people to not try everything they see on the platform.

“It is important to remind people that social media should not be used as a primary source for dermatology issues,” Dr Anjali Mahto, spokeswoman for the British Association of Dermatologists, says. “When it comes to skin, it can lead to unnecessary fear or panic where it is not needed.”

Here are some of the TikTok hacks that dermatologists don’t want you to try at home.

Slugging

While it has been trending recently, slugging is not new. It started a few years back as a K-beauty hack to prevent water loss and to rejuvenate flaky skin by slathering a hefty layer of petroleum-based products on your face right before bed.

While not dangerous by nature, this technique can cause a certain number of side effects. Petroleum-based products like Vaseline can help with fixing dry patches, dehydration and skin flakiness, but they are occlusive (they form a barrier) and can clog your pores. If your skin is oily, this can lead to increased redness and breakouts.

Dermatologists recommend being careful about how you combine petroleum-based products with active ingredients (slugging will lock in everything you applied on your face before it); they suggest that you should do it at the very end of your routine, and to remember that this is a short-term fix and not a long-term treatment.

Sunscreen contouring

In March, Vogue released a video in which Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she only applies sunscreen on the areas of her face where the sun hits first – her nose and the tops of her cheekbones. This was met with a backlash from skincare industry experts.

Sunscreen contouring consists of applying a low SPF sunscreen (or no sunscreen at all) on your face and a higher SPF formula on the spots where you would apply highlighter. The sun then contours your face like a natural bronzer.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she only applies sunscreen on the areas of her face where the sun hits first.

PHOTO: Vogue

Eli Withrow, the model who made the trend viral, is convinced getting a tan with this technique will bring out your face structure, but there’s more to it than what she exposes.

Tanning happens when our skin is exposed to UV rays. To protect the skin, our body generates melanin, which darkens it. In other words, a tan is a sign of skin damage – so encouraging your skin to tan is basically to harm it.

Instead of trying sunscreen contouring, dermatologists advise using make-up to achieve the same effect and avoid exposing your skin to UV damage.

At-home microneedling

Those in search of smooth, even skin may turn to microneedling – when a roller or stamp with tiny needles punctures the skin to activate its natural defence, increasing collagen production and encouraging the appearance of firmer skin.

The procedure can be incredibly beneficial – but doing it yourself at home and getting it done professionally are two very different things. The risk of spreading bacteria from active spots, cysts and wounds to the rest of your face grows exponentially when done by non-professionals.

Professionals will replace the needles after each use, but the microneedling tool you use at home is probably not as regularly replaced. Not even the most powerful non-hospital-grade antibacterial will be enough to disinfect your roller, nor will that prevent the needles from becoming blunt, which can cause jagged tears in your skin.

Hydrocolloid bandages – for acne

These have been used for years to treat and protect wounds, but TikTok has taken hydrocolloid bandages to the next level by using them to treat acne breakouts.

Hydrocolloid technology is used to absorb the excess fluid that may seep out from wounds, and provides a barrier against environmental aggressors. They can be used to soothe red, inflamed pimples but they don’t do much on blackheads and whiteheads.

The problem is that people are applying multiple bandages on their face instead of selectively on individual spots. This can damage your skin’s natural barrier .

Instead of using large hydrocolloid bandages, look for small pimple patches with active ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, which can help to control bacteria, reduce inflammation and get rid of excess oil and dead cells.

DIY aspirin masks

Mallory Le – @tellyourdogisayhello on TikTok – published a clip in which she talked about an aspirin mask that helped clear up her acne. She breaks down two aspirin tablets using warm water, and smears the resulting paste on her skin for a few minutes.

Aspirin, also called acetylsalicylic acid, is a medication which can relieve minor aches, pains and fevers, and reduce inflammation, but is meant to be ingested, not used topically. While similar to salicylic acid, which is known for having acne-fighting benefits , they’re not quite the same and should not be treated as such.

You risk skin irritation and dehydration if you use a DIY aspirin mask. It is better to go for products that contain actual salicylic acid in their formulas and use aspirin as is originally intended.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.