Dreaming of a greener Christmas? Here's how you can do it

Orange sea buoys that have washed ashore are used as decorations. Under the tree are presents wrapped in bags made from scrap material left over from Jen's accessories business.

These DIY projects might seem small in scale but are significant in a city struggling with waste.

Last year, waste levels in Hong Kong hit a record high, with 5.87 million tonnes sent to landfills - up from 5.66 million tonnes in 2017.

That means each Hongkonger sent an average of 1.53kg (3.4lbs) of municipal solid waste - including domestic, commercial and industrial debris - to landfills every day.

Harry Chan says people should not use disposable cutlery over Christmas. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Hongkonger Harry Chan Tin-ming has (literally) done a deep dive into the city's waste problem.

The 66-year-old spends his "retirement" hunting ghost nets - lost or abandoned fishing gear that traps marine life.

According to a 2016 Coastal Watch marine litter survey, ghost nets rank high on the top 10 list of most commonly found marine litter in Hong Kong.

Sharks, turtles, fish and birds die after becoming entangled in the nets, from drowning, suffocation and other fatal injuries, says conservation body WWF Hong Kong.

The Pollard family make their own decorations from washed up wood and rubbish. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

In his 30 years of diving, Chan has seen all sorts of waste: from fridges, washing machines and mattresses to tyres, styrofoam, syringes and cutlery. Lots of cutlery.

"I see loads of plastic knives, forks and spoons in the ocean," Chan says over the phone from Cebu, in the Philippines, where he's working on more ghost net clean-ups.

"This festive season, I suggest that if people are heading to parties or buffet-style dinners, they take their own plates, forks, knives and chopsticks and not use disposable cutlery."

He even has a few decorating tips: "On one beach clean-up in Shek O, we found ghost nets in good condition, so I suggested the clean-up organisers take them back to their office and use them for Christmas decorations - which they did."

Close up of decorations on the Pollard family’s Christmas tree. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

While there are no Hong Kong studies on the amount of waste generated over Christmas, a 2018 study by British waste management company Biffa found that Britons create 30 per cent more waste than usual over Christmas.

This figure includes a whopping 114,000 tonnes of plastic packaging.

What we do know, however, is the spending habits of Hongkongers over Christmas.

A study by Visa, released in March, found Hongkongers spend the most money during Christmas of all the holidays surveyed (Christmas, Lunar New Year, New Year's Day, Easter, Hong Kong SAR Day, Buddha's Birthday, Ching Ming and Tuen Ng). Gift-giving and dining-related spending were the main drivers.

One Hongkonger who won't be buying useless gifts for friends and family this festive season is Tamsin Thornburrow.

"Stuff is out. Experiences are in," says the founder of Live Zero, Hong Kong's first zero-waste store, as she settles into a chair at a Causeway Bay coffee shop.

"A secret Santa for family or colleagues is also a good way to cut back - you buy one quality present instead of 15 cheap ones. Or give to a charity, or gift people an experience like a bungee jump, a visit to [Hong Kong theme park] Ocean Park or a ticket to a movie. Home-made food in a hamper with a pre-used basket also makes a practical gift."

Sonalie Figueiras, founder of Green Queen, Hong Kong's largest eco-wellness media platform, says traditions - festive or otherwise - must evolve to adapt to our changing world.