From dresses to masks: Malaysian designers create stylish face coverings

The fashion industry has changed. Along with it, are the essentials deemed necessary for dressing up. Face masks for example, have now become part and parcel of a whole outfit or "look".

Designers in Malaysia are creating their own versions of the face covering. These include some of the most beautiful cloth designs -which are washable and reusable. They also sport pockets where one can insert extra filters.

Adam Liew was among the firsts to start producing cloth masks. He designed and produced them for donation to medical frontliners and others in need.

Melinda Looi then teamed up with Tom Abang Saufi to release a collection of masks for sale. Now, other Malaysian designers are doing the same.

Khoon Hooi's masks are made out of upcycled fabrics from his fashion archives. They are part of his new lifestyle collection, offering everything from comfortable homewear to yoga bags.

"Over the last couple of months we have been all forced to stop and pause, and re-evaluate the way we live, " he comments, regarding his decision to launch a new range of style essentials.

Bernard Chandran will also be releasing a range of masks for sale. Originally designed for his Spring/Summer 2020 show, the concept has been repurposed. He was apparently inspired by pop icon Michael Jackson when presenting black face masks on the runway.

Another famous designer, Jovian Mandagie, is also selling face masks. His are made from neoprene, with the metal emblem of his brand stitched onto the side. They come in various trendy colours.

PHOTO: Nala Designs

Besides designers, fashion labels are also releasing face masks. The masks from Nala Designs come in beautifully gorgeous prints. They are cheerful and standout at the same time. The idea is to offer something a little more stylish when covering up.

"Make the world beautiful and stay safe whenever you need to leave your home, " the lifestyle brand states on its website.

Set designer Raja Malek, who has worked on productions like OlaBola The Muscial, is also selling face masks. Known as @chelek on Instagram, he is offering designs produced from upcycled shoe bags.

All these different masks offer options for people who are covering up when stepping outside their homes. A fitting move, as the World Health Organisation recently changed its guidance on wearing face masks.

The global body had previously argued there was not enough evidence to say that healthy people should wear masks. However, its current advice is that masks should be worn in public where social distancing is not possible to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.