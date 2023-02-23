Dubai driverless taxi: The city's futuristic transportation is just around the corner

Driverless taxis are gaining popularity around the world, and Dubai is one of the cities that has embraced this new technology.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently introduced self-driving taxis to provide more efficient and comfortable transportation for its residents and visitors.

Are you excited to be among the first to try them out?

If so, here’s what you need to know about self-driving taxis in Dubai, including their availability, booking procedures, and more.

Dubai driverless taxi availability

The RTA has recently announced that self-driving taxis will be available in Dubai by 2023.

The introduction of this new technology is expected to revolutionise the transportation sector in Dubai and provide residents and visitors with a more efficient and comfortable mode of travel.

Dubai is no stranger to innovation and has long been at the forefront of adopting new technologies, and the introduction of self-driving taxis is no exception.

Upon their debut, self-driving taxis will be the first of their kind to be introduced in a city outside of the US, putting Dubai on the map as a leader in autonomous vehicle technology.

The introduction of self-driving taxis is just one example of Dubai’s commitment to providing its residents and visitors with the most innovative and technologically advanced services.

Driverless taxi booking procedures

The specific booking procedure for the self-driving cab has not been made public.

However, passengers are expected to be able to book their rides through a mobile app, similar to Uber or Careem.

Furthermore, they can use the app to control the cab’s air conditioning and radio station before departing to ensure they have the most enjoyable ride possible.

Driverless taxi cost

As per the senior officer of the RTA, the rates for self-driving taxis will be similar to those of limousine services in Dubai.

This article was first published in Wego.