Durian dress, chilli crab skirt: Designer's Singapore vibe

In Singapore, foods such as chilli crab and durian are an indelible part of the local culture. So how better for a Singapore-based fashion label to mark its 10th anniversary than by plastering these foods over dresses, skirts and hoodies?

"It is our first time creating our own digital print, so I wanted something that can resonate with me as a Singaporean and a designer. What can be more iconic than food?" says Afton Chen, head designer and co-founder of label Reckless Ericka.

"I chose to start with the chilli crab as a challenge to myself," says Chen. "I did not want to make the print too souvenir-looking, so I thought of using an outline of the crab in the design and to juxtapose it with Peranakan tiles." (Peranakan culture is a hybrid of southern Chinese and European influences prevalent in Singapore and Malaysia.)

The three designs in the "Chilli Crab" range are featured in a capsule collection of the label's signature looks, including full circle skirts and retro feminine midi dresses. The result is stylish and far from gimmicky.

Chen, who holds a bachelor of design from design school Raffles Design, launched a second capsule collection using a durian print design at the weekend, and it is just as vibrant and sophisticated.

There is, she says, at least one more collection in the works based on a food design.

This has been something of a watershed year for Chen and her husband and label co-founder, Louis Koh.

They withdrew their brand from sale at department stores including Tangs Singapore. This was a bold move - in a small retail market such as Singapore, independent fashion brands typically fight to be featured in department stores as it gives them exposure to potential customers.

Chen, who burst onto the country's fashion scene during the 2009 Audi Fashion Festival with her debut catwalk collection, says she had begun to feel creatively constrained by selling in department stores.