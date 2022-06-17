Eileen Gu checks out London sights with Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has been playing the role of tour guide in London this week for her fellow sporting superstar Eileen Gu, as the British tennis, No 1 announced a new four-year partnership with banking giant HSBC.

US Open champion Raducanu, 19, is busy preparing for Wimbledon, where she first rose to prominence last summer before her shock triumph in Flushing Meadows.

The 18-year-old double Olympic champion and part-time model Gu, meanwhile, is in town for the Tiffany exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery.

And they made sure to meet up when they had some downtime.

Gu shared a photo on her Instagram story of the two of them at a restaurant before Raducanu posted a picture under some Union Jack bunting.

Raducanu wrote "@eileen_gu_ takes ldddnnn", with Gu sharing the post and adding the caption "London innit".

It's perhaps not surprising to see that the pair have become friends - they both have Chinese mothers, with Raducanu raised in London, England, and Gu growing up in California.

They have also both achieved stunning sporting success at such young ages, which has seen them become hot properties on Instagram and endorsement favourites.

Raducanu's latest money-spinning deal was revealed on Thursday (June 16), with the tennis star collaborating with Wimbledon sponsor HSBC - which was founded in Hong Kong - on "sports initiatives and financial opportunities for the next generation", according to a press release.

"To partner with HSBC is so natural for me having grown up playing in the HSBC Road to Wimbledon and having been a customer for many years," she said in the release. "If I wasn't a tennis player, I would definitely want to work in finance, so I'm excited to learn more about the industry in the years to come.

"We are working on some really cool ideas and I'm particularly looking forward to working on initiatives that help young people such as financial education, but watch this space."

While Raducanu represents Britain on the sporting stage, Gu opted to fly the flag of China and became an international superstar with two gold medals and one silver at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

Gu caused a stir last week by revealing that she will be part of a US bid for Salt Lake to host the 2030 or 2034 Winter Games - which drew praise and anger alike on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.