Embarking on adventure: Guide to a spectacular road trip from Singapore to Johor Bahru (2023 school holidays special)

The end of the year is approaching, and what better way to create lasting memories with your family than embarking on an exciting road trip?

For Singaporeans, the proximity of Johor Bahru in Malaysia makes it an ideal destination for a short and enjoyable getaway during the school holidays. In this article, we'll guide you through the preparations and the journey itself, ensuring a smooth and memorable road trip experience.

Planning your route

Before hitting the road, it's crucial to plan your route. The journey from Singapore to Johor Bahru is a relatively short one, but careful planning can enhance the overall experience. Utilize navigation apps or GPS devices to choose the most convenient and scenic route. Additionally, make note of essential pit stops along the way, such as rest areas, petrol stations, and interesting attractions.

Vehicle check

Ensuring your vehicle is in top-notch condition is essential for a stress-free road trip. A few days before your departure, check the oil levels, tire pressure, brakes, and lights. If needed, schedule a service appointment to address any potential issues. Don't forget to pack an emergency kit, which should include a first aid kit, basic tools, and a spare tire.

Border crossing tips

As you'll be crossing the border into Malaysia, make sure you have all necessary documentation. Check the validity of your passport and ensure that all passengers have the required visas. Familiarize yourself with the Woodlands Checkpoint procedures and aim to travel during non-peak hours to minimise waiting times.

Entertainment for the road

Keep the journey enjoyable for everyone by preparing some entertainment options. Create a road trip playlist, download audiobooks, or bring along travel games to keep passengers engaged during the drive. Consider packing snacks and refreshments to keep energy levels up and reduce the need for frequent stops.

Exploring Johor Bahru

Upon reaching Johor Bahru, take advantage of the diverse attractions the city has to offer. Spend a day at Legoland Malaysia Resort, explore the historic Sultan Abu Bakar State Mosque, or stroll through the vibrant Johor Bahru Old Chinese Temple. Don't forget to indulge in the local cuisine, with popular dishes such as laksa, nasi lemak, and otak-otak.

Accommodation

Choose accommodation that suits your preferences and budget. Whether you prefer a luxury hotel, a cosy boutique stay, or a family-friendly resort, Johor Bahru offers a range of options. Booking in advance is advisable, especially during peak holiday seasons.

Returning home

As your road trip comes to an end, plan your return journey with the same level of care. Check traffic conditions, ensure your vehicle is ready for the drive back, and be mindful of border crossing procedures.

In conclusion, a road trip from Singapore to Johor Bahru is an excellent way to make the most of the year-end school holidays. With careful planning and a sense of adventure, you can create cherished memories with your loved ones. So, buckle up, hit the road, and let the journey begin!

This article was first published in Motorist.