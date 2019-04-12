Erectile dysfunction: When he's (not) in the mood for love

Men are often portrayed as wanting to have sex all the time. In reality, a sluggish sex drive is something many men deal with at some point in their lives.

Several studies, including the often-cited Massachusetts Male Ageing Study from the University of Boston (conducted between 1987 and 1989), suggest erectile dysfunction affects more than half of all men to some degree, and is more prevalent in older men.

A low libido does not just take a toll on a man's emotional well-being; it can affect his partner and relationship, too, says Dr Angela Tan, a Singapore-based family doctor and intimacy coach.

"For starters, your male partner may feel that he is not satisfying you, and this may make him feel inadequate. It may also affect his identity and how he sees himself as a man. And if your once fulfilling sex life is now non-existent or no longer making you happy, you may wonder if [he] is attracted to you any more. This may create problems like anger and resentment, and may even lead to arguments and affairs later."

To help your partner and prevent misunderstandings, it is useful to know what may be affecting his libido.

According to Dr Colin Teo Chang Peng, a urologist at Colin Teo Urology in Singapore, one of the top causes of a low libido in men is low testosterone.

This is sometimes referred to as andropause or male "manopause", testosterone deficiency syndrome (TDS) or late onset hypogonadism (LOH).

"A man's testosterone levels start to decrease at a rate of about one per cent to two per cent every year from the age of 40," Teo explains.

"While testosterone is essential to sexual health and libido, it is also a metabolic hormone that has an effect on a man's blood-sugar control, cardiac health, psychological well-being, motivational drive, memory and physical fitness."

Low testosterone is also commonly linked with other medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, coronary heart disease, obesity and renal failure, he adds.