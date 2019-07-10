Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar

There are many things to look forward to in October. Halloween and Oktoberfest are just around the corner and there is a long weekend due to Deepavali falling on a Sunday (Oct 27) this year.

In addition, there is a whole slew of events including exciting concerts and pop-up events lined-up which will leave you spoilt for choice.

Get ready to mark your calendars and find out what are some of the best events for you to check out this October.

RHODODENDRON RADIANCE FLORAL EXHIBIT

Surround yourself with beauty as you stroll through this gorgeous floral display which showcases rhododendrons, one of the showiest flowering shrubs with big and bright blooms, for the first time at Gardens by the Bay. With over 80 varieties of rhododendrons in white, yellow, orange, and red on display, the vibrant landscape will be sure to brighten up your day. Be sure to look out for the Gardens’ super cute bear mascots who will also be enjoying the great outdoors by having their own little adventures like camping and fishing. From now till Oct 28, Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay. Get tickets from its website.

JAPAN FOOD MATSURI

Singaporeans are obsessed with Japanese food and we can never seem to get enough of it. Well, good news: Takashimaya will be holding its annual Japanese food event where you can get to enjoy food like fresh seafood bentos from Hokkaido or discover a variety of Japanese beauty and wellness products. This year, famous ramen restaurant Ichiran will be setting up a booth to serve its New York Limited instant ramen, which will be cooked on the spot for you. Try the ramen at the other ramen booths as well and collect stamps from them to join the Ramen Stamp Rally. You will receive a special gift upon collecting all four stamps. You can also enjoy omakase sushi prepared by three different restaurant chefs weekly at the sushi counter, sample sake, shochu or whisky at the standing bar, choose to indulge in Wagyu beef, fresh seafood and food items from Hokkaido or all sorts of Japanese sweets and snacks. Don’t forget to head down with an empty stomach so that you can try as many things as you can! From Oct 3 to Oct 20, Takashimaya Square B2. Visit its website for more information. THE DESSERT MUSEUM

Calling all gamers out there! Singapore’s largest game convention is back again this year with game showcases and previews, lots of cosplay, eSports tournaments, board games, artist creations and more! Expect exhibitors such as well-known companies Marvel and Bandai Namco as well as indie developers. The Doujin Market x GameStart Artist Alley will have over 40 creators showcasing their videogame inspired artwork and creations for you to bring some of them home. The SEA Major 2019, which is the largest fighting game tournament in Asia, will also be taking place at GameStart. The games lineup include Street Fighter V Arcade Edition and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. There will also be League of Legends and Mobile Legends tournaments at the convention so look out for those if you are fans of these games. Tickets are priced at $12 per day. VIP tickets priced at $70 will get you benefits such as entry for both days, early hall entry and priority queue, plus a VIP goodie bag with official merchandise. From Oct 12 to Oct 13, Suntec Convention Halls 401-403. Get tickets at its website. OKTOBERFEST ASIA View this post on Instagram Tickets for Oktoberfest Asia on sale now. A post shared by oktoberfest asia (@oktoberfestasia) on Aug 6, 2019 at 9:34am PDT

Get set to drink to your heart’s content at this year’s edition of Oktoberfest Asia. Enjoy free flow beers from Erdinger Weißbräu and Paulaner Bräuhaus and be entertained by the Rock Oompahs band from Germany who will play classic pop dance tunes, currents hits, and traditional German Oktoberfest music while dressed in traditional Lederhosens. The free flow beers will start at 6pm and end at 1130pm on both days. From 11am to 5pm on Saturday (Oct 19), parents can bring their children and pets along to join in the festivities. There will be bouncy castles and other activities for them to enjoy. After 5pm, pets and children below 18 years old will not be allowed to stay on the festival grounds. Tickets start from $85 (exclusive of booking fee) per day. From Oct 18 to Oct 19, Tan Tye Place, Singapore 179023. Get tickets at its website. CHILLFEST @ THE GREEN View this post on Instagram Boyce Avenue Live in Singapore, their only stop in Asia for ChillFest @ The Green! 19 Oct 2019, Fort Canning Green. Get your tickets before it’s too late! Available at: chill-fest.com A post shared by ChillFest at The Green (@chillfest_sg) on Sep 5, 2019 at 11:19pm PDT

Are you a big fan of bubble tea? Do you want to take your love for bubble tea to the next level? Have you ever dreamed of living in a world where bubble tea is everywhere around you? Dream no more! Now you can experience that at The Bubble Tea Factory which promises to immerse you in the ultimate bubble tea experience. With more than 10 stunning visual installations including a massive taro pearl pit and upside-down bubble trees that are bound to enthrall even the most casual bubble tea fan, the multi-sensory exhibition will also feature special bubble tea-inspired treats and visitors also get to enjoy a cup of bubble tea on the house! So gather your bubble tea-loving friends and make a date to indulge in your boba love at this fantastical event. Tickets are priced at $24 on weekdays, and $28 on weekends, public holidays and eve of public holidays. From Oct 19 to Dec 19, at *SCAPE Underground, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978. Get tickets from its website. LEE SEUNG GI ASIA FANMEETING VAGABOND VOYAGE View this post on Instagram I will be visiting Manila, Bangkok, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur in the next coming months! ✈️✈️✈️✈️ So excited to meet you all in person soon 🤩 亲爱的粉丝们~ 粉丝见面会即将要在马尼拉，曼谷，新加坡，吉隆坡开幕! 非常期待! 特别想你们! 那我们在见面会上见! #leeseunggi#vagabondvoyage#asiafanmeeting A post shared by 이승기 Leeseunggi (@leeseunggi.official) on Sep 24, 2019 at 4:28am PDT

Get drawn into the magical world of Disney this coming October 26 at the ArtScience Museum. Together with the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, ArtScience Museum will be holding the Disney: Magic of Animation exhibition in Southeast Asia for the first time. Spanning over 90 years of Disney animation, more than 500 exceptional art pieces, including original drawings, paintings, sketches and concept art will be on display. Learn how Disney developed different animation techniques and used technological innovations to give us the Disney characters that we know and love from classics such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and The Lion King to more recent hits such as Zootopia and Big-Hero 6. You can even get to see original artworks from Frozen 2 which has not been released in theatres yet. From Oct 26 to Mar 29, ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands. Visit its website for more information. ZEDTOWN ASIA: BATTLE FOR SINGAPORE View this post on Instagram Hope your National Day celebrations went a little better than our Survivor’s! Join forces with him in a Battle for Singapore this October! #zedtownsg A post shared by Zedtown Singapore (@zedtownsg) on Aug 10, 2019 at 3:56am PDT

Catch British pop trio New Hope Club live in Singapore when they make a stop here as part of their Love Again Tour. Citing bands like The Beatles and Oasis as their inspiration, the band comprising of members Blake Richardson, George Smith and Reece Bibby made their debut in 2015 and have supported British pop rock band The Vamps on their tours before headlining their own shows. Their song Medicine is extremely popular on Spotify and has an impressive 6 million plays. Tickets are priced at $95 (excluding booking fee) and you can upgrade your ticket to a VIP Meet & Greet Upgrade Package for an additional $55. On Oct 29, 8pm, The Pavilion at Far East Square. Tickets are available through APACTix. BACKSTREET BOYS DNA WORLD TOUR View this post on Instagram 💕Quit Playing Games With Their Hearts. Which member is your #ManCrushMonday? #BSB26 #DNAWorldTour #BackstreetsBack A post shared by Live Nation SG (@livenationsg) on Apr 21, 2019 at 10:20pm PDT