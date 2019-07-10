Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar

There are many things to look forward to in October. Halloween and Oktoberfest are just around the corner and there is a long weekend due to Deepavali falling on a Sunday (Oct 27) this year.
In addition, there is a whole slew of events including exciting concerts and pop-up events lined-up which will leave you spoilt for choice.
Get ready to mark your calendars and find out what are some of the best events for you to check out this October.
RHODODENDRON RADIANCE FLORAL EXHIBIT
Surround yourself with beauty as you stroll through this gorgeous floral display which showcases rhododendrons, one of the showiest flowering shrubs with big and bright blooms, for the first time at Gardens by the Bay.
With over 80 varieties of rhododendrons in white, yellow, orange, and red on display, the vibrant landscape will be sure to brighten up your day.
Be sure to look out for the Gardens’ super cute bear mascots who will also be enjoying the great outdoors by having their own little adventures like camping and fishing.
From now till Oct 28, Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay. Get tickets from its website.
JAPAN FOOD MATSURI
Singaporeans are obsessed with Japanese food and we can never seem to get enough of it.
Well, good news: Takashimaya will be holding its annual Japanese food event where you can get to enjoy food like fresh seafood bentos from Hokkaido or discover a variety of Japanese beauty and wellness products.
This year, famous ramen restaurant Ichiran will be setting up a booth to serve its New York Limited instant ramen, which will be cooked on the spot for you.
Try the ramen at the other ramen booths as well and collect stamps from them to join the Ramen Stamp Rally. You will receive a special gift upon collecting all four stamps.
You can also enjoy omakase sushi prepared by three different restaurant chefs weekly at the sushi counter, sample sake, shochu or whisky at the standing bar, choose to indulge in Wagyu beef, fresh seafood and food items from Hokkaido or all sorts of Japanese sweets and snacks.
Don’t forget to head down with an empty stomach so that you can try as many things as you can!
From Oct 3 to Oct 20, Takashimaya Square B2. Visit its website for more information.
THE DESSERT MUSEUM
Dessert lovers you are also in for a treat. As part of Plaza Singapura’s 45th anniversary Pretty Sweet 45 celebrations, the mall is bringing in Singapore’s first-ever dessert museum.
Originally from The Philippines, this pop-up attraction will feature 5 quirky rooms with eye-catching art pieces and installations modelled after beloved desserts such as candy canes.
No matter what age you are, embrace your inner child and play with giant gummy bears or slide down a sprinkle slide into a sea of donuts. Don’t forget to take plenty of photos even as you are busy having fun as the dessert-themed rooms are definitely insta-worthy!
As for the icing on the cake, you can also enjoy sweet treats such as ice cream and macaroons while you are exploring the museum.
Redeem a pair of entry tickets by spending a minimum of $45 in a single receipt at Plaza Singapura. Entry is free for children below 3 years old.
From Oct 4 to Oct 27, at Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, Singapore 238839.
Visit its website or Facebook page for more information.
11TH LOVE & PRIDE FILM FESTIVAL - SPARKING CHANGE
Golden Village’s annual Love & Pride Film Festival is back again for its 11th year.
This year’s films, which were curated by the Singapore Film Society, revolve around the theme of “Sparking Change”. It seeks to encourage productive conversations on the issues faced by the LGBTQ community as well as a societal change in attitudes.
The showcased films are Tremors (Spanish), Port Authority (English), A Dog Barking at the Moon (Mandarin), Giant Little Ones (English), Zen in the Ice Rift (Italian) and Tracey (Cantonese).
They have either won or have been nominated for major awards at international film festivals.
From Oct 10 to Oct 20, GV Grand and GV Suntec City. Visit its website for more information.
TWICE TWAII'S SHOP POP-UP STORE
ONCE, are you ready? TWICE is making history by being the first K-pop group to open a K-pop group pop-up store right here in Singapore.
In fact, we are also the first in Southeast Asia to get the themed pop-up store which was previously only open in Korea and Japan.
Over a period of three days, you can get your hands on exclusive “Twaii” merchandise such as the official “Candybong” lightstick, photo cards and t-shirts, showing your love for the girls who have just come back with their eighth mini-album Feel Special.
If you spend a minimum of $50 in a single receipt, you will also stand a chance to win a TWICE autographed album in a lucky draw subject to other terms and conditions.
From Oct 12 to Oct 14, *SCAPE, 2F, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978. Visit One Production Facebook page for more information.
GAMESTART ASIA
Calling all gamers out there! Singapore’s largest game convention is back again this year with game showcases and previews, lots of cosplay, eSports tournaments, board games, artist creations and more! Expect exhibitors such as well-known companies Marvel and Bandai Namco as well as indie developers.
The Doujin Market x GameStart Artist Alley will have over 40 creators showcasing their videogame inspired artwork and creations for you to bring some of them home.
The SEA Major 2019, which is the largest fighting game tournament in Asia, will also be taking place at GameStart. The games lineup include Street Fighter V Arcade Edition and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
There will also be League of Legends and Mobile Legends tournaments at the convention so look out for those if you are fans of these games.
Tickets are priced at $12 per day. VIP tickets priced at $70 will get you benefits such as entry for both days, early hall entry and priority queue, plus a VIP goodie bag with official merchandise.
From Oct 12 to Oct 13, Suntec Convention Halls 401-403. Get tickets at its website.
OKTOBERFEST ASIA
Get set to drink to your heart’s content at this year’s edition of Oktoberfest Asia. Enjoy free flow beers from Erdinger Weißbräu and Paulaner Bräuhaus and be entertained by the Rock Oompahs band from Germany who will play classic pop dance tunes, currents hits, and traditional German Oktoberfest music while dressed in traditional Lederhosens.
The free flow beers will start at 6pm and end at 1130pm on both days.
From 11am to 5pm on Saturday (Oct 19), parents can bring their children and pets along to join in the festivities. There will be bouncy castles and other activities for them to enjoy.
After 5pm, pets and children below 18 years old will not be allowed to stay on the festival grounds. Tickets start from $85 (exclusive of booking fee) per day.
From Oct 18 to Oct 19, Tan Tye Place, Singapore 179023. Get tickets at its website.
CHILLFEST @ THE GREEN
ChillFest is a music festival with a message.
The inaugural locally produced event seeks to raise awareness about environmental sustainability, promote healthy living and celebrate life through the universal language of music.
Featuring a mix of international acts like American pop rock band Boyce Avenue, local acts like singer-songwriter Charlie Lim and DJ sets, their philosophy is that you can party and maintain a healthy lifestyle at the same time.
Besides the performances, there will be yoga classes, workshops and panel discussions on topics like composting and the problem of plastics in the ocean.
They will also have partner brands that showcasing products and services aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and sustainable solutions. Standard day tickets go for $138 while VIP day tickets go for $228.
On Oct 19, 1pm, Fort Green, Fort Canning Park, River Valley Road, Singapore 179037. Get tickets at its website.
THE BUBBLE TEA FACTORY
Are you a big fan of bubble tea? Do you want to take your love for bubble tea to the next level? Have you ever dreamed of living in a world where bubble tea is everywhere around you?
Dream no more!
Now you can experience that at The Bubble Tea Factory which promises to immerse you in the ultimate bubble tea experience.
With more than 10 stunning visual installations including a massive taro pearl pit and upside-down bubble trees that are bound to enthrall even the most casual bubble tea fan, the multi-sensory exhibition will also feature special bubble tea-inspired treats and visitors also get to enjoy a cup of bubble tea on the house!
So gather your bubble tea-loving friends and make a date to indulge in your boba love at this fantastical event. Tickets are priced at $24 on weekdays, and $28 on weekends, public holidays and eve of public holidays.
From Oct 19 to Dec 19, at *SCAPE Underground, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978.
Get tickets from its website.
LEE SEUNG GI ASIA FANMEETING VAGABOND VOYAGE
Celebrate popular Korean artiste Lee Seung Gi’s 15th anniversary since his debut together with him at his highly anticipated fan meeting in Singapore.
Known as a “triple crown” artiste due to his success in the singing, acting and hosting fields, the name of this fan meeting is inspired by his latest drama Vagabond in which he plays the role of a stunt actor called Cha Dal Gun starring opposite Korean singer-actress Bae Suzy.
The spy action drama recently premiered to strong ratings in Korea and is currently airing on Netflix.
Get the chance to know Lee Seung Gi on a more intimate level where he will share his experiences with his fans and showcase his singing, acting and variety skills, making it a night to remember.
VIP and selected ticket-holders will have a group photo-taking session after the show and all VIP ticket-holders will receive a mystery gift from him.
On top of that, 100 lucky fans will walk away with autographed posters. Tickets start from $138 and VIP tickets are priced at $248 (excluding booking fees).
On Oct 26, 7pm, at Singapore Expo Hall 7. Tickets are available through SISTIC.
DISNEY: MAGIC OF ANIMATION
Get drawn into the magical world of Disney this coming October 26 at the ArtScience Museum. Together with the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, ArtScience Museum will be holding the Disney: Magic of Animation exhibition in Southeast Asia for the first time.
Spanning over 90 years of Disney animation, more than 500 exceptional art pieces, including original drawings, paintings, sketches and concept art will be on display.
Learn how Disney developed different animation techniques and used technological innovations to give us the Disney characters that we know and love from classics such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and The Lion King to more recent hits such as Zootopia and Big-Hero 6.
You can even get to see original artworks from Frozen 2 which has not been released in theatres yet.
From Oct 26 to Mar 29, ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands. Visit its website for more information.
ZEDTOWN ASIA: BATTLE FOR SINGAPORE
Keen to try out something different this October?
Why not take part in a live-action zombie survival game at the National Stadium? Zedtown has had successful runs in Australia and the US and this is the first time that they will be holding the Survivor vs Zombie gaming experience in Asia.
The background story is that Singapore has been taken over by zombies and as one of the last remaining survivors, you will have to battle against other survivors and fight off zombies in order to survive till the end.
Arm yourself with NERF guns and use the Zedtown app to enhance your gaming experience such as gaining access to a detailed game zone map and getting real-time updated numbers on Survivors and Zombies.
There will be two sessions available at 12pm and 6pm and players must be above 18 years old to participate in the games.
On Oct 26, 12pm and 6pm, National Stadium. Visit its website for more information. Tickets are available through SportsHubTix.
NEW HOPE CLUB LOVE AGAIN TOUR
Catch British pop trio New Hope Club live in Singapore when they make a stop here as part of their Love Again Tour.
Citing bands like The Beatles and Oasis as their inspiration, the band comprising of members Blake Richardson, George Smith and Reece Bibby made their debut in 2015 and have supported British pop rock band The Vamps on their tours before headlining their own shows.
Their song Medicine is extremely popular on Spotify and has an impressive 6 million plays. Tickets are priced at $95 (excluding booking fee) and you can upgrade your ticket to a VIP Meet & Greet Upgrade Package for an additional $55.
On Oct 29, 8pm, The Pavilion at Far East Square. Tickets are available through APACTix.
BACKSTREET BOYS DNA WORLD TOUR
Hands-up, how many of you have already gotten your tickets to the Backstreet Boys’ DNA concert?
Previously sold-out, concert promoter Live Nation recently announced that they opened more seats for CAT 5 and 6 Restricted Views and have made them available for purchase since September 27.
Named after their latest album DNA which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, the DNA world tour which kicked off in Portugal in May this year is still going strong and the group has concert dates lined up all the way till May 2020.
We can’t wait to take a walk down memory lane and unleash our inner fangirl as they perform their classic hit songs such as Everybody (Backstreet’s Back), As Long As You Love Me and Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely, but we are also excited to see them perform their new songs and celebrate them achieving success as a mature and adult boy band.
On Oct 30, 8pm, Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets are available through SportsHubTix.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.