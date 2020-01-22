Explore Hong Kong Island while the tourists stay away

With so many tourists deterred by news of the protests in Hong Kong, now is a good time to enjoy attractions that are usually thronged with visitors. Take the Peak Tram, for example, which on a recent weekday morning was so quiet there were only six other people on board.

While taking the tram is in itself worthwhile - the journey takes passengers from the jumble of high-rise buildings to the wooded slopes high above them - it is also a handy way of reaching higher parts of Hong Kong Island which offer good opportunities for hiking and strolling.

Easy walks along Harlech Road and Lugard Road offer, respectively, sweeping views over Victoria Harbour and across the high-rises of Pok Fu Lam to Lamma. These roads are little more than broad paved footpaths that mostly hug the contours of The Peak, and meet in the west so you can make a circuit.

A less obvious route for a hike leads up Mount Austin Road. At first, it appears this might only head for clusters of flats, but after about five minutes you can take a detour into Mount Austin Playground, with its gardens, shrubberies and scattered trees. Above here, the road narrows to little more than single lane, then angles left and upwards, through woodland.

A former gate lodge on The Peak, Hong Kong. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Perhaps 20 minutes' walk from the tram station, there is a single-storey, white-painted building by the road. This was built at the beginning of last century, as living quarters for the gatekeeper of a mountain lodge built at the same time, which was a summer residence for Hong Kong governors.

While the main lodge was demolished in 1946, this gate lodge survives as a declared monument. It is an attractive building, in neoclassical style, with blue doors and window frames in jaunty contrast to the white walls and ornamental eaves.

The gate lodge is by a small valley just south of the highest point of 552-metre Victoria Peak, which is also known as Mount Austin. The slopes here have been landscaped, and there is a grassy area with two pavilions that have domed roofs atop pillars, built in a style recalling Victorian Britain.

This is Victoria Peak Garden, a secret place hiding in plain sight, easily found by anyone willing to venture away from The Peak's typical visitor attractions.

A footpath leads alongside a stream, then winds up to a car park above the garden. A minute or so from here, there is a vantage point with fine views to the western harbour, Lamma, and a nearby, slightly lower peak, High West.

There are even better views from High West, which is reminiscent of the hills in the wilder parts of the New Territories. But first, you have to climb it.

A former military observation post on the western slopes of High West. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

From near the vantage point there is a path down the wooded west slope of The Peak, to a junction with Harlech Road, by a tiny garden with a pavilion akin to an old-style British bandstand. The path to High West starts here and, while a little challenging, it does not deserve the name Treacherous Trail accorded it on Google Maps.