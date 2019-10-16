Explore more in Thailand's parts unknown

Ban Krut beach.
PHOTO: Instagram/sirapob_supasee
China Daily/Asia News Network

Thailand's southern beaches lure travellers with their turquoise water and dramatic limestone cliffs, but there's more to explore in the Southeast Asian country.

For finding a road less travelled in one of the world's most popular destinations, head away from Bangkok, and far from the overly Instagrammed backpacker hot spots and party capitals of Phuket or Pattaya.

BAN KRUT FOR BEACH BUMS

In laid-back Ban Krut, travellers will find one of the cleanest and quietest stretches of white sandy beach within driving distance of the capital, Bangkok.

This sleepy seaside community, known mostly by locals, is a five-hour drive or six-hour train trip down the Gulf of Thailand.

Don't miss the magnificent Wat Tang Sai, a massive, fairy tale castle-like Buddhist temple perched atop Thong Chai Mountain.

RIVER KWAI FOR NATURE LOVERS

Most visitors come for the beaches, but the rivers and parks in Thailand's Kanchanaburi province have much to offer the off-the-beaten-track road tripper.

Scenic trails and waterfalls abound in Sai Yok and Erawan national parks.

Just two hours from Bangkok is the bridge made famous in the book Bridge over the River Kwai by French author, Pierre Boulle, and the 1957 Academy Award-winning 1957 film adaptation of the same name.

Stay on the river at one of Kanchanaburi's many floating hotels, or "floatels", where you can kayak to your front door.

CAVE FOR HOLIDAY HIKERS

Lush hiking trails, wetlands and mangrove forests make Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park a weekend adventure worthy of topping your Thailand to-do list.

The park's crown jewel is the extraordinary Phraya Nakhon Cave. Come early to catch the picturesque chamber flooded with morning sunshine that spotlights the royal pavilion that sits inside.

Outdoorsy travellers can camp in a park bungalow or opt for more luxe accommodation in the nearby tourist town of Hua Hin, three hours by car, or four by train, from Bangkok.

LOPBURI FOR HISTORY BUFFS

Bypass the tour groups at the ancient city of Ayutthaya and head two hours north of Bangkok for a more serene stroll through Thai history.

Lopburi, one of Thailand's oldest cities, boasts Khmer-era temples and the uncrowded ruins of King Narai's Palace, which was built in the 1600s.

It's also known for the mischievous monkeys that gather at Phra Prang Sam Yot temple in the centre of town. Pro tip: Keep a safe distance from the monkeys and hide anything you don't want them to steal.

GETTING AROUND

Car rental costs about $20 per day, and an international driver's permit is required. You can also hire a driver at most major car rental companies, book a taxi or explore by train.

