Exploring culinary delights: Best cafes to visit in Singapore

Singapore, a vibrant metropolis known for its rich cultural tapestry and culinary delights, is also a haven for coffee enthusiasts and cafe connoisseurs.

The city-state boasts a diverse array of cafes that cater to every palate, from those seeking a quiet spot to work to those yearning for a delightful culinary experience.

Join us as we explore some of the best cafes in Singapore that not only serve exceptional coffee but also provide a unique ambience and gastronomic delights.

PS Cafe

If you're in the mood for a more upscale cafe experience, PS. Cafe is the place to be. With several locations across the city, PS. Cafe is renowned for its elegant decor, lush surroundings, and an extensive menu that goes beyond coffee.

From artisanal coffees to sumptuous brunch offerings and decadent desserts, PS. Cafe offers a sophisticated escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Jewel Cafe+ Bar

This speciality coffee purveyor has carved out a reputation for stellar java and great burgers in an industrial-chic setting. Slate counters, concrete floors, subway tiled-walls and lots of brass lamps give the space a cool, hip-Japanese vibe, to which cool young types flock daily.

The cold brews here are popular-fitting, since Jewel is purportedly the pioneer of cold brew coffee in Singapore.

Hangar66 Cafe

Nestled within the Seletar Aerospace district, this unique cafe, inspired by aviation, is a well-kept secret housed in a plane hangar. With a picturesque view of the runway and parked airplanes, Hangar66 Cafe provides a distinctive and immersive experience for those yearning for both coffee and adventure in a time when travel seems improbable.

Staying true to its theme, the cafe takes flight with creative elements such as communal tables crafted from airplane parts, a strategically placed helicopter anchoring the dining area, and a floor adorned with runway markings. This isn't your average airline fare - Hangar66 Cafe elevates the dining experience with Western-inspired dishes.

Additionally, there is an upgrade option that accesses the exclusive WOA Aviator's Lounge that also shows the day and night views of Seletar Airport and the Singapore landscape from this private space.

Platform 1094

If you find yourself without a letter from Hogwarts, there's no need for disappointment - embrace the enchantment at Platform 1094. While not an official Harry Potter franchise, this cafe holds the distinction of being Singapore's inaugural magic-themed establishment.

Paying homage to the renowned wizarding world, the venue features a chandelier reminiscent of The Great Hall and is adorned with Harry Potter memorabilia throughout. Begin your magical day with the Giant's Breakfast (S$19), a hearty plate of eggs on a sun-dried tomato toast slice accompanied by bacon, sausages, and salad.

Quench your thirst with non-alcoholic potions like Mrs Lich's butterscotch ale (S$10) or venture into the realm of boozy elixirs with Mr Lich's flaming brew (S$17), a concoction brewed from the platform's secret recipe for those seeking a daring experience.

Common Man Coffee Roasters

Undoubtedly, this stands as Singapore's beloved coffee roaster, doubling as one of the city's premier brunch destinations, all set within a chic and boast-worthy space.

True to its name, the cafe takes pride in roasting its own beans, supplying them to various cafes throughout the island. The naturally sourced and sustainable coffee here is exceptional, and to everyone's surprise, the food takes centre stage alongside it - a performance equally deserving of the anticipation.

Be prepared for a wait, but take solace in the fact that you can pass the time in this stylish canteen-style setting.

Singapore's cafe scene is as diverse as the city itself, offering something for every coffee lover, from trendy and modern spaces to quaint and historic hideaways. Whether you're in search of the perfect espresso, a cosy spot to work, or a culinary journey paired with your favourite brew, the Lion City's cafes have you covered.

So, take a leisurely stroll through the neighbourhoods and discover the unique flavors and atmospheres that make each cafe a special destination in its own right.

This article was first published in Motorist.