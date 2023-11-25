Exploring Johor Bahru: Top 7 must-do activities

Johor Bahru, the southern gateway to Malaysia, is a vibrant city known for its rich cultural heritage, modern attractions, and delectable cuisine. Whether you're a history buff, a nature enthusiast, or a foodie, Johor Bahru has something to offer for everyone.

Here are the top seven things to do in this bustling Malaysian city.

Explore Legoland Malaysia Resort

For a family-friendly day out, head to Legoland Malaysia Resort, located just a short drive from the city centre. This theme park offers a fantastic array of attractions, including thrilling rides, elaborate Lego displays, and even a water park.

It's a perfect destination for families with kids of all ages, providing a mix of entertainment and creativity.

Shop at Johor Premium Outlets

For those looking to indulge in retail therapy, Johor Premium Outlets is the place to be. This premium shopping destination features a wide range of international and local brands, offering discounts on designer goods.

Spend a day browsing through the boutiques and scoring great deals on fashion, accessories, and more.

Go Karting at RUD Karting

Indulge in an exhilarating 10-minute session for only 55RM per person, providing an affordable avenue for thrill-seekers to satiate their need for speed, even without a driver's license. T

he impressive 840m racetrack, boasting 16 turns, ensures an authentic and professional go-karting experience. Post-race, make your way to the RUD Cafe and Bistro to relish a diverse array of Asian and Western cuisine.

Dine at Jalan Dhoby Food Street

No visit to Johor Bahru is complete without savouring its diverse and delicious cuisine. Head to Jalan Dhoby Food Street, a popular destination for food enthusiasts. From local specialties like Hainanese chicken rice to international delights, this bustling food street offers a culinary journey that will satisfy every palate.

Indulge in Johor street art

Take a leisurely stroll through the vibrant streets of Johor Bahru and discover the city's burgeoning street art scene. Murals and graffiti by local and international artists adorn the walls, transforming the city into an open-air art gallery. Popular locations for street art include Jalan Tan Hiok Nee and the area around the Old Chinese Temple.

It's a perfect way to experience the city's creative spirit and capture some Instagram-worthy moments.

Visit the Johor Zoo

Discover a rich array of wildlife from different parts of the world at Johor Zoo. Witness and gain insights into the fascinating lives of exotic creatures such as tigers, elephants, and a myriad of bird species.

This zoo provides educational opportunities tailored for both kids and adults, establishing itself as an ideal spot for family outings. Take pleasure in the meticulously maintained surroundings, capture memorable moments with your camera, and acknowledge the conservation initiatives dedicated to preserving these remarkable beings.

Be sure to explore the petting zoo area, where you can engage with amiable domesticated animals.

Enjoy a seafood feast at Teluk Jawa

Telok Jawa Seafood is a popular seafood restaurant known for its fresh and diverse seafood offerings. Located in Telok Jawa, the restaurant boasts a picturesque seaside setting, enhancing the dining experience.

The menu features a variety of locally sourced seafood, expertly prepared and served in a relaxed atmosphere. Dishes range from grilled fish to flavorful seafood curries, catering to diverse culinary preferences.

With its scenic location, quality cuisine, and friendly service, Telok Jawa Seafood is a favoured destination for both locals and visitors seeking a delightful seafood dining experience.

Johor Bahru, with its combination of modern attractions and cultural heritage, offers a diverse range of activities for visitors. Whether you're seeking family-friendly fun, historical exploration, or culinary adventures, this Malaysian city has something to captivate every traveller. Embrace the vibrant spirit of Johor Bahru as you embark on a journey to discover its top attractions and hidden gems.

This article was first published in Motorist.