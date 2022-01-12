Eyebrow care 101: Experts reveal the best methods and makeup products

The conversation around the shape of our eyebrows has truly changed in the past few years.

At some point, celebrities like Emilia Clarke and Cara Delevingne decided skinny brows were just not going to do it for them and embraced thick, naturally feathered brows.

This shift unleashed a wave of trends, treatments and products that have turned the brow category into something profitable and Instagram-worthy.

From learning the art of tweezing and waxing to microblading and transplants (yes really), there’s an eyebrow maintenance method out there for each and every one of us.

The eyebrow role

Our eyebrows do way more than we think they do. Did you know we have about 250 hairs per eyebrow?

Or that they are more active during summer? Or that your stress levels may affect their growth? Simply put, though, their purpose can be subdivided into three categories.

Protection

Our eyebrows’ main role is to keep things such as sweat, rain and debris out of our eyes so they stay safe and our vision clear. In fact, your brow’s arch is shaped that way to guide moisture away from our eyes to the sides of our face. They’re part of our body’s natural survival kit.

Emotion

Our eyebrows play a big part in they way we express ourselves and connect with others. Micro-expressions can give away our true emotions before we verbalise them. This helps humans empathise with each other.

Aesthetics

The way we decide to style our eyebrows can truly change our faces’ overall character.

“Brows are our face’s frame; they let us accomplish different looks and statements by simply redesigning them (either with makeup or permanent treatments),” says celebrity make-up artist and hair stylist Carolina Pizarro.

The Dipbrow Pomade by Anastasia Beverly Hills. PHOTO: Anastasia Beverly Hills

Brow maintenance and design

In the world of brow care, there are plenty of treatments and tools available, from permanent to temporary, depending on the result you’re looking for.

Pizarro recommends experimenting with makeup first as a way to discover the shapes you like until you find what you’re satisfied with, “[ …] and then, if you feel like a long-lasting procedure would be more comfortable, save you time, last longer, or help fill thin eyebrows that are no longer growing, then a more permanent solution could be a good fit for you”.

Tweezing

By far the most common form of brow care, trimming and tweezing help keep your natural brow shape so the results look nice and simple.

The method involves removing excess hair from the root with a pair of tweezers, and trimming after brushing through the brow thoroughly.

Threading

This hair removal technique originates from India. A specialist gently pulls hair out from the roots by using thread across the surface of the skin. One of the main benefits is that it is a quick, non-invasive procedure.

“Basically, with threading, you do not have to worry about any chemicals being applied to the skin,” Morgan Vanderwall at Beautif-Eye brow studio states.

Tinting

“Eyebrow tinting helps intensify, contour and outline your eyebrows by applying a semi-permanent dye over your lashes,” says brow stylist Cindee Roy, pointing out this is a great method for those with thin hair, as it offers depth and volume.

Some also use it as colour correction, as it can help transform your brow’s shade and colour intensity. The results last for four to six weeks.

Microblading

This is another semi-permanent treatment that can alter, improve and fill in your brows. Microblading uses a pen-like tool with a blade made up of tiny needles and brow pigment ink to create defined hair strokes.

It’s ideal for those in search of natural-looking results that last, as you’ll only need touch-ups every 14-18 months.

Eyebrow transplant

Believe it or not, eyebrow transplants are projected to become one of the most popular eyebrow procedures in the next few years.

A cosmetic surgeon collects hairs from the back of your head or around your ear and implants them into the hair follicles around your eyebrows to ensure their growth.

In November 2021, American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen revealed she had had an eyebrow transplant to avoid having to use make-up to make them look fuller.

Internet users considered Teigen’s procedure out of touch, calling the treatment a “rich people problems transplant”, as the procedure can cost up to U$10,000 (S$13,500).

Lamination

Brow lamination is a sort of in-between practice in the universe of brow treatments. It’s performed by relaxing, straightening and elevating your eyebrow hairs with a chemical solution that will allow them to be styled and moved any way you want, which can help cover gaps.

The non-invasive procedure works for almost everyone and can last up to eight weeks.

Makeup

The eyebrow makeup industry is worth US$20.5 million for a reason: Everyone wants to rock perfect brows and, while in the past a brow pencil was all you needed, nowadays there are dozens of different categories to choose from.

Pencils, powders, gels, pomades, markers, waxes and even tints are part of what the industry has to offer, and these are some of the most popular ones worldwide.

PHOTO: Benefit Benefit Cosmetics – Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumising Eyebrow Gel

A brow builder that deposits miniature fibres that mimic real hairs and fill in scattered brows. Available in 10 different shades.

PHOTO: Maybelline New York Maybelline New York – Brow Fast Sculpt Gel Brow Mascara

A two-in-one pigmented eyebrow mascara that colours your brows, while the mini eyebrow brow brush shapes and tames eyebrows for all-day naturally sculpted brows.

PHOTO: Hourglass

Hourglass – Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil

An award-winning pencil that combines the benefits of powder, pencil and wax to create naturally defined, fuller brows by adding dimension to individual hairs and smoothly concealing troublesome over-plucked areas.

PHOTO: Milk makeup Milk Makeup – Kush Fibre Brow Gel

A conditioning tinted brow gel with thickening fibres to add fullness, keep brows soft and hold them in place.

PHOTO: Anastasia Beverly Hills Anastasia Beverly Hills – Dipbrow Pomade

A smudge-free, waterproof pomade that glides on skin and hair smoothly to create clean, defined brows. It works as a brow primer and provides colour, sculpture and shading.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.