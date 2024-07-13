Fashion For Cancer 2024: Stories of triumph and transformation beyond aesthetics

Fashion and philanthropy often intersect in powerful ways, but Fashion For Cancer (FFC) takes this connection to new heights. The annual event returns again this year, celebrating resilience, beauty, and the transformative power of style.

This year, FFC aims to raise S$200,000 for crucial cancer research and patient support, all while redefining our perceptions of beauty through the stories of those who have battled the disease.

With cancer survivors strutting down the runway in stunning collections from top brands, like In Good Company, Charles & Keith and Moss & Lupine, FFC shines a spotlight on the strength and hope that fashion can inspire.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cI0LY4GqqFY[/embed]

Witness fashion and cancer in a new light as we share the narratives of five inspiring individuals; learn about their journey, their hopes, and their connection with fashion.

Join them in celebrating life and fashion at the Fashion for Cancer Charity Fashion Show on Aug 31, 2024. Tickets are priced from S$180 per pax, with all proceeds going towards research, treatment, and support for cancer patients.

Selene Zhang

Selene's journey with cancer began three years ago after a self-check revealed a lump in her breast to be cancerous. It shattered her world. Seeing how heartbroken her parents and husband (then fiance) were, distraught her even further.

Despite her family's unwavering support and care throughout her chemotherapy, surgeries, and radiotherapy, the treatment-especially chemotherapy-was still an ordeal.

Besides trapping her in a cycle of despair with fleeting moments of normalcy, Selene was devastated at the thought of losing her hair. "I kinda lost my identity during the period where I lost my hair," she admits.

Missing her long flowy hair, she started to feel uncomfortable in her own skin, even during post-treatment when her hair started growing. It felt as though no clothes could fit her and her then look. It wasn't until a fashion lifestyle shoot for cancer survivors that Selene began to reclaim her confidence.

She started to feel more comfortable with herself and even came to the realisation that her thoughts were just thoughts. With that shift in mindset, Selene now embraces living in the moment, cherishing everything she has, and always looks at the positive side of things.

To support those in their cancer journey, Selene advises family and friends to " just be there for the person and offer a listening ear."

Shamen Yee

On July 14, 2021, Shaman was diagnosed with Stage 3 Triple Negative Breast Cancer. She strongly advocates for early intervention — "the sooner you catch it the higher your chances of survival." Her mother's battle with cervical cancer years ago had always loomed in her mind, so when her diagnosis came, she felt a mix of numbness and anger.

The only treatment for her then was the entire suite of treatment which included 16 rounds of chemotherapy, 20 sessions of radiotherapy, a lumpectomy, and 18 sessions of immunotherapy.

After a long and exhausting year of intense treatment, she was finally declared NED (No Evidence of Disease), but that is not without some complications which will remain with her for life.

Throughout her treatment, fashion became Shamen's armour. "I made sure that I would go to every treatment session with makeup on, a nice dress, or a nice outfit, sometimes even wearing high wedges to chemo," she shares.

And her nails would always be painted to hide the bruising. All these were more than about looking good; it was a statement of resilience and self-worth. And now, she hopes to inspire the overwhelmed, exasperated, exhausted and lost, through fashion.

To support those in their cancer journey, Shamen advises family and friends to "simply be there." Stay present, check in regularly and make space to listen when they need a listening year. Show compassion and empathy, but above all, embrace it all and have faith — "IT WILL GET BETTER."

Jenny Lim

A clinical triage quickly turned into a life-altering experience for Jenny when she realised that a lump she felt could be "real trouble." As she recalled her family's medical history, the gravity of her situation began to sink in.

The consultation with her doctor, filled with medical jargon, zoomed past in a blur, leaving her confused. Jenny's self-image took a big hit by the physical changes brought on by the treatment- looking worn out, scarring, hair loss, dull skin, and bruised nails.

On days when she felt up to it, she started to put extra effort into her appearance, creating outfits that complemented her headscarves and were also used to conceal those changes. "The headscarves made me feel like a bit of a rebel against cancer — like I was making a bold statement that helped me fight back against its effects, even if just a little," she recalls.

Today, Jenny and her husband can look back in humour, naming her first lump "Little Mac," — the size of a macadamia nut. Whilst not easy, the journey is one of resilience, teaching Jenny that strength is also in knowing when to pause and practice self-care.

She tries to live life more intentionally, spending more time on her passions and with people she loves. Through Fashion for Cancer, Jenny hopes to inspire others by showing that vulnerability is a source of strength. She also hopes to build a community where stories are shared, and where collective experiences are empowering.

To support those in their cancer journey, Jenny advises family and friends to "listen empathetically." Show support and uplift; be part of their support circle.

Wilfred Castillo

The news of having a rare form of leukaemia came as a severe shock, bringing an immediate flood of questions and self-reflection. "Why me?" and "Was it preventable?" were among Wilfred's initial thoughts.

Once he embraced the situation, Wilfred was "motivated to find a way towards recovery." His journey was one of self-reflection, learning to coexist with his condition without letting anxiety take over. Despite the tough road, he found immense gratitude in the unwavering support of his wife, family, and friends.

The journey with cancer taught him to treasure what he has and relook at what's important. Now that he's received a second life, he intends to live with a greater purpose,

Fashion was crucial in maintaining his sense of self during that challenging period. For Wilfred, what he wore became a powerful statement of his identity and resilience. Because he believes that cancer doesn't change the core of who you are; it didn't change the core of him.

To support those in their cancer journey, Wilfred advises family and friends to be there for them so they know that they are not alone.

Desmond Tan

"The future seemed… well, what future?" Desmond recalls when he first received his diagnosis — stage 4 colorectal cancer with metastasis to the liver.

The waves of emotions throughout the two years of treatment flung him and his family to the depths of despair and raised them to the heights of elation, with much uncertainty in between.

Yet, Desmond and his family rallied through the treatment, which led to his remission. Even then, he is not letting his guard down; he is more conscious of his lifestyle choices, and more importantly, he is treasuring every moment with his loved ones.

"Memento Mori — the reminder of mortality, has never been more real to me in a positive way," Desmond shares. Cancer is not a death sentence. There are many cancers that are preventable and many more that can be detected early.

Fashion, once a mere afterthought in his daily routine, has become his source of empowerment and self-expression. Cancer not only taught him to be true to himself, but it also helped him discover his unique fashion style that is authentically him.

Shedding his all-black wardrobe, he now embraces colours and bold designs, just like how he hopes Fashion for Cancer will light up the journeys, dispelling the gloom and doom surrounding the situation. Because "knowing truths about prevention and treatments can save lives and truths can set you free."

To support those in their cancer journey, Desmond advises family and friends to "Shut up and listen." He emphasises the importance of being present and offering support without overwhelming them with unsolicited advice.

Fashion for Cancer Charity Fashion Show runs Aug 31, 2024. Tickets are priced from S$180 per pax, all proceeds go towards research, treatment, and support for cancer patients. For direct donations, pls refer to Fashion for Cancer 2024’s website for more details.

