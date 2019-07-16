Fashion obsessives' Singapore label is a labour of love

In a fashion landscape where less is very rarely more, one Singapore label is quietly going against the flow with its take on slow fashion - with a Japanese twist.

Clothing label Biro was founded by brothers Kenghow and Kage Chong, who have an almost obsessive love for rare, premium textiles handmade in Japan.

Launched in 2013, the brand features a tightly curated collection of Japan-made utilitarian apparel, including denim jeans, shirts, tees and jackets.

The pieces may seem all too basic at first glance, but a closer study of the fabric reveals the true value of each item.

Detail from a T-shirt by Biro. PHOTO: Biro

The denim material, a keystone of the brand, comes from Okayama in Japan, which the older Chong brother, Kenghow, 38, dubs the "mecca of denim". The textiles are rope-dyed in a tedious process to produce the distinct fading that is so coveted in raw denim, he explains.

"We source for exceptional and unusual fabrics that are not used in the mass fashion market," he says. "We like the soulfulness and human attachment that goes with each product."

Kenghow (left) and Kage Chong, founders of Biro. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The brand's latest range is F.Classic, a collection of unisex basics including T-shirts, sweatpants and outerwear. The pieces are made from one of the rarest fabrics in the world: Tsuri Ami cotton.

The cotton is made on a loopwheel knitting machine that was originally developed in Italy and perfected in Japan in the early 1920s. It requires a skilled craftsman to hand-set over 1,000 needles, and the cotton can only be produced at a rate of one metre per hour, compared to a regular machine's rate of 24 metres per hour. There are only two or three factories left, in the city of Wakayama, that still manufacture this rare fabric.

"Because of the way it is knitted, there is no tension in the material and the weave is looser and softer yet denser," says Kenghow Chong, adding that it took the duo a year to complete the development and design of the range.

The Biro shop in Singapore. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Their love for Japanese craftsmanship dates back to their childhood days when their father used to travel for business trips. He would bring back interesting items from Japan, like mini discs, before they were launched elsewhere that captured the imagination of the brothers.