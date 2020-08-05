Fashion for Ramadan: Malaysian designers adapt to 'cyber Raya' as lockdown affects business

Last year, when the world looked very different, Malaysian fashion designers were busy planning their collections for Eid 2020.

The Islamic festival of Eid ul-Fitr follows the holy month of Ramadan. It's usually a time to gather with family and friends, to eat home-made feasts after a month of fasting, and to wear new clothes.

But since mid-March, most Malaysians have been confined to their homes under a nationwide lockdown. Even as the restrictions ease, it looks like reunions won't be the same this year - and neither will retail.

The festival, known in Malaysia as Hari Raya Aidilfitri, usually drives a surge of sales during Ramadan. This is the time of year when Malaysians plan their outfits for the many social visits of the season.

Local brands work towards this seasonal period for months. But for weeks, clothing stores have been closed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

From boutique stores to shopping malls, the fashion industry is taking a hit. Even online shopping is facing challenges, says Giulio Xiloyannis, chief commercial officer of e-commerce platform Zalora.

"We anticipate that consumers will prioritise shopping for items they need the most during this social distancing economy instead," he says.

Zalora has even started selling household and health-related items on top of its usual mix of fashion and beauty products. Yet Xiloyannis is still optimistic about the Raya season.

"While we saw a slump in modest wear sales, and generally all occasion wear, when the first negative news on the effects of the Covid virus hit, we have more recently seen consumer interest pick back up," he says.

"Particularly with the fasting month kicking off, we saw an uptake in sales for modest wear occasion-related dresses, likely reflecting growing optimism by the general public."

The platform, which operates across Southeast Asia, has an in-house modest wear brand, and sells local and regional design brands. It also taps into its relationships with designers to present exclusive Raya collections, such as this year's FK by Farah Khan line.

With marketing clout and established logistical expertise, e-commerce companies like Zalora and the locally established FashionValet are in a stronger position than independent designers who run their own businesses.

Nonetheless, with Raya approaching on May 24, local designers are finding ways to adapt.

Melinda Looi

Melinda Looi is an established name in the Malaysian fashion industry. She's also the president of Moda, the Malaysian official designers association.

Since the lockdown, the 47-year-old designer and founder has been busy coordinating a community effort to sew medical apparel for hospital frontline workers. In the past few weeks, volunteers have created tens of thousands of medical gowns and aprons.

Meanwhile, Looi's own business has been disrupted. "[The pandemic] is affecting us big time. I was just hanging up the ready-to-wear collection the day before the lockdown," she says. "I think people will definitely think and plan differently this Raya. Even selling online is a challenge right now."

Melinda Looi's Raya 2020 collection draws on traditional festive styles such as long kebaya labuh blouses paired with sarongs. With a playful mix of patterns in vibrant colours, the collection even includes a print inspired by kuih lapis - a layered Malaysian cake.

It's a collection that certainly evokes the joy of a traditional Raya celebration. Looi believes that Malaysians will find a way to come together, even if they need to replace house visits with video calls. "It will probably be a cyber Raya."

While Looi's bespoke orders are delayed, her ready-to-wear collection is selling on her official website, and her team is trying to reach customers using online advertising, WhatsApp and email newsletters.

"For me, no matter what happens, we must not forget our tradition," she says. "Our tradition of dressing up for family photos, and enjoying the festivities with new clothes, yummy food and time with family."

Anaabu

Ana Abu, designer and founder of Anaabu, started planning the Eid collection more than half a year ago. The up-and-coming brand is known for casual, chic clothing that is both modest and modern, often with a unisex appeal.

Anaabu produces its collections mostly in cotton and linen. Normally, its clothes are showcased at artisan markets, where customers can get a feel for the fabrics and fits. But now, the brand is relying exclusively on online sales.

"Marketing has been shifted to direct people to buy online, with free shipping, more ads on social media and more interaction with customers online," says the 32-year-old designer. Even selling online, the brand faces logistical challenges: the stocks and operations are based at a warehouse, and the team needs to minimise its time together.

However, Anaabu has an advantage in that it strives for versatility in its pieces, so its clothes are not defined by season. In the Eid collection, the neutral, earthy shades can easily be worn as everyday attire, while the oversized cuts take a comfort-first approach.

"Our collection is designed with colour palettes that can be mixed and matched easily," explains Ana, who is a proponent of sustainable fashion. "The designs are simple, with comfortable fabric, so they can be rotated and worn all year long."

While the fashion-conscious set may previously have shunned being seen in the same look twice, Ana believes that more customers are changing their perspective. They are looking for pieces that can stand the test of time. "We can see that more brands have added minimalist designs in their collections," she says.

Khoon Hooi

For this year's bespoke Raya collection, Lee Khoon Hooi worked with classic form-fitting kebaya blouses paired with sarongs, presenting his own spin with lush embroidery, scalloped edges and patterns inspired by the Renaissance.

His brand Khoon Hooi has been gaining international traction, and has attracted buyers all over the world. The pandemic has caused problems during this peak sales period, for his Raya plans and his other collections.

"Spring 2020 wholesale stocks are still uncollected due to lockdowns in the Middle East and Europe. Due to the uncertainty for the season ahead, stockists are also hesitant to commit orders for fall 2020," he says.

To adapt, the brand is focusing on online retail orders and personalised service on WhatsApp. "We are also offering up 'at home sample viewing services' for our regular customers within Klang Valley."

For fashion businesses, Khoon Hooi suggests taking pragmatic steps. "My advice is to manage your cash flow, and whenever possible keep your workforce, as people in production don't come by easy," he says, adding that it's also important to maintain good relationships with suppliers and clients.

While Malaysian customers are likely to scale back their shopping this year, he still believes that a good investment piece will be evergreen, especially when it comes to classic styles like the kebaya. "Dressing up is a cherished tradition here and it will not be forsaken," he says.

