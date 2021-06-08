This fashion trend is helping us deal with the unbearable heat

One of the most unexpected fashion trends of 2021? Netted pieces. It might sound weird at first, but after seeing how netting was presented at numerous digital runway shows, we were convinced that the trend can work.

But hang on before you dig out fishnet socks from the depths of your closet: the netted trend has nothing to do with fishnets. (Did we hear a sigh of relief?) In fact, this netting trend comes in the form of breezy and holey layers.

On the Fendi runway, a netted coat was draped over a model’s shoulders, exuding an air of insouciance. Burberry went the extra mile by combining mesh with rhinestones as a finishing touch, dialling up the glam for its jackets and bags.

At Longchamp, a netted crop top — worn sans bra and under a slouchy white blazer — arguably stole the show, and would definitely spark conversations.

Boldness and glamour aside, netted pieces serve another great purpose for us in Singapore: as handy, airy pieces that allow us to 1) be as well-ventilated as possible while modestly and fashionably dressed; 2) live a fashion dream called layering, which is often held back by the crazy SG heat and humidity.

We’re talking about sauna-ish, 34 to 35 deg C type of weather nobody wants to be caught in. Now that netting is back in trend, and we are all ready to work it.

Here are some outstanding netted pieces – tops, bags, shoes – that will freshen up your look for the hot days ahead. Go cast your net wide.

Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2021

PHOTO: Showbit.com

Burberry Spring/Summer 2021

PHOTO: Showbit.com

Fendi Spring/Summer 2021

PHOTO: Showbit.com

Hermès Spring/Summer 2021

PHOTO: Showbit.com

Loewe Spring/Summer 2021

PHOTO: Showbit.com

Longchamp Spring/Summer 2021

PHOTO: Showbit.com

High low netted blouse, $699 (UP: $1,075), Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini at Farfetch.com

PHOTO: Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini

High heel mesh sandals, $89.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Kungsfors net bag, $7.90, Ikea

PHOTO: Ikea

Braided net bag, $89.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Seamless mesh net gym sports tee, $28 (UP: $49), Viviesta Sport at Zalora.sg

PHOTO: Viviesta Sport

Crochet polo sweater - Limited edition, $99.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Leather mesh pumps, $85.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

