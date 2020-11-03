Feel the burn: Jane Fonda's 1980s workout aerobics is back on trend

Forty years ago, Jane Fonda was the undisputed queen of aerobics, selling millions of copies of her 1982 exercise video Jane Fonda’s Workout.

The former model and actress , who was 45 at the time, had long kept fit with ballet, but after injuring her foot, she turned to a new exercise routine called aerobics.

She loved it so much that she turned it into a business, opening an exercise studio in Beverly Hills in 1979 and releasing Jane Fonda’s Workout Book , which became a New York Times bestseller, in 1981.

After her exercise video hit the market, the home workout video industry in the United States boomed, and women all over the world were inspired to get into shape.

In a 2014 interview with Elle Australia magazine, Fonda claimed that her business launched the women’s fitness industry in the US because up until then, only men went to gyms and exercised with weights.

“Women didn’t work out,” she said. “(They) weren’t meant to have muscles, and they weren’t meant to sweat, and I kind of changed that.”

Fitness icon Jane Fonda, 82, shows off her toned physique during her TikTok debut.

PHOTO: TikTok/janefonda

Fonda, who will be 83 in December, is as toned and flexible as she was nearly four decades ago. This April, the fitness icon made her TikTok debut, reviving her signature leg lifts on the social media platform and inviting her followers to work out with her to help bring attention to the climate change crisis.

But aerobics was already trending again before Fonda joined TikTok. In 2018, people were beginning to tire of brutal spin classes and intimidating, military-style, high-intensity interval training “boot camps”, and sought out exercises that were more practical, uplifting and fun.

Aerobics found favour with many, thanks to its callisthenics component and dance-style sequences.

When the pandemic hit, aerobics became even more popular as stay-at-home orders were enforced and gyms were forced to close temporarily.

Common aerobics exercises that burn calories and increase flexibility include step touches, knee lifts, leg raises, jumping jacks, box steps, a dance move called the “grapevine”, and kicks. These are usually performed in a sequence with a short break between exercises.

According to Joan Liew, a Singapore-based fitness trainer and co-founder of the Fitness Factory, aerobics is beneficial and convenient in so many ways.

Joan Liew, fitness trainer and co-founder of the Fitness Factory in Singapore.

PHOTO: Joan Liew

“It improves your overall fitness, endurance and stamina, depending on the type of exercises you do, their intensity and how frequently you do them. Plus, it relieves stress, engages your mind, and requires you to focus on getting the exercises right,” Liew says.

“Unlike many other workouts, aerobics can be done at home, even if you have a small space. And you don’t need much apart from comfortable clothing, an exercise mat and perhaps a pair of dumbbells and resistance bands.”

A small study done by the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, also showed that aerobic exercise has brain-boosting benefits regardless of age or fitness status. Participants, who had an average age of 66, were enrolled in a supervised aerobic exercise programme held three times a week.

They started at about 20 minutes per session, increasing it to about 40 minutes per session as they progressed through the programme. They also worked out on their own once a week.

After six months, they were found to have performed better on certain thinking and memory tests. The researchers believed that this was due to increased blood flow to regions of the brain that specifically improve verbal skills, memory and mental sharpness.

“At a time when these results would be expected to be decreasing due to normal ageing, to have these types of increases is exciting,” said study author Marc Poulin.

Before the study, the participants did no more than 30 minutes of moderate exercise four days a week, or no more than 20 minutes of high-intensity exercise two days a week.

The results of the study were published in May 2020 in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Fonda doesn’t just exercise to keep physically fit; it also makes her feel good and keeps depression at bay, according to an interview she did with The Washington Post in 1990, soon after the release of her workout video, Jane Fonda’s Light Aerobics and Stress-Reduction Program.

But it’s not only the upbeat music and colourful leotards that will put a smile on your face when you do aerobics – countless studies over the years have shown that cardiovascular exercise stimulates the production of the mood-enhancing chemicals like serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine.

Aerobics is generally safe, but Liew warns that the wrong technique and form may cause injuries. “That’s the main danger with following online workouts – there’s no trainer with you to observe your technique and correct it if needed.”

If you are not in good physical condition, have been sedentary for a long time or have never exercised before, Liew does not recommend you kick off an exercise regime with aerobics.

You should also avoid the activity if you have a serious underlying medical condition, such as heart disease, or if you’ve just had major surgery. Instead, she suggests getting advice from a doctor or fitness professional first.

Fonda was famous for catchphrases like “feel the burn” and “no pain, no gain”, and while it’s normal to be slightly breathless and to experience a little tightness in your muscles while working out, it’s important to remember not to go overboard.

“To get the most out of your session, go for 30 minutes of high intensity or 45 minutes of moderate intensity, and aim for an elevated heart rate and body temperature,” Liew advises.

“And, don’t forget to stretch. Pre-workout, your stretches should be light and dynamic. Post-session, they should be deep and static to help keep your body supple and flexible.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.