Feeling lazy? Jakarta hotel offers fitness equipment in rooms

Five Feet to Fitness rooms at DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta-Diponegoro in Central Jakarta come with 11 fitness equipment and accessory options.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Jessicha Valentina
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Too lazy to leave your room to go to the gym?

DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta-Diponegoro hotel in Central Jakarta has launched what it calls its "Five Feet to Fitness" rooms.

As the name implies, the rooms come with fitness equipment, allowing guests to exercise in the privacy of their own room at any time of the day.

Nils-Arne Schroeder, regional general manager of Indonesia & Timor Leste and the hotel's general manager, told The Jakarta Post that the concept was first launched in the United States two years ago.

"We did research on what customers are looking for. Clearly, lifestyle fitness is something that is always coming up," said Schroeder, adding that DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta-Diponegoro was the first hotel in Southeast Asia to offer the Five Feet to Fitness rooms.

Currently, there are three Five Feet to Fitness rooms in the hotel.

Each comes with an interactive fitness kiosk with over 200 tutorials and workout routines. These include high intensity interval training (HIIT), cardio, cycling, meditation, low intensity training and programs for wheelchair + partners.

The room features 11 equipment and accessory options, including an indoor spin bike, a BOSU ball, resistance bands, sand balls, an exercise ball, a yoga mat and more.

Schroeder explained that this equipment had the best feedback from the hotel's customers, which led them to include it in the Five Feet to Fitness rooms.

"[If] you see Five Feet to Fitness around the world, it's always the same equipment," he said, "The software on the screen is also [similar around the world] and it features the equipment in the room. It's easy to do and to explain. That's why customers like it."

