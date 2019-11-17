Feeling peckish?: Eat all the chicken you want at Tokyo’s buffet-style KFC

PHOTO: Instagram/kfc_japan
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Japan is taking KFC to an all-new level, as a buffet-style KFC restaurant has just opened in Tokyo, according to a report by Japan Today on Thursday.

The family-themed restaurant is located at Minami Machida Grandberry Park, and it has an all-you-can-eat buffet available day and night, all year round.

The 50 items on the menu include KFC's original-recipe fried chicken, fries, pasta and dessert, as well as their restaurant-exclusive dishes, which include "Special Fried Chicken Soup Curry" and a pan-baked potato casserole.

The all-you-can-eat buffet must be enjoyed in 80 minutes. It includes free flowing soft drinks, but those in the mood for booze can opt for all-you-can-drink alcohol for an additional charge.

The prices are considered reasonable as well, at least by Japanese standards. A lunch package is priced at 1,980 yen (S$24.77) for adults and 980 yen for children. The dinner package is more expensive, with 2,580 yen for adults and 1,280 yen for children.

Often going the extra mile to intrigue customers and drive sales, KFC previously released fried chicken-scented bath bombs and a Colonel Sanders dating simulator. (vel/mut)

This article was first published in The Jakarta Post.

