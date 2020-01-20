Feng shui consultants and Chinese astrologers go digital to keep up with users

Read also

He explained that feng shui is an important part of Asian culture, especially in the Chinese society.

"It is considered rude if you come into a space and disregard your neighbourhood and start building something that destroys the dynamics or harmony that exists," he said.

The app is free to download though users will be required to pay for additional features.

Tan explained that the company started building the app by first entering all the info into a spreadsheet and refined the steps that they imagined the user would take, before hiring programmers to build the app.

Lim remembers a time when her family would gather in front of the TV during Chinese New Year to watch astrologers predict the fortune of all the Chinese zodiacs.

"Now, we can just get our forecast on YouTube. There are so many experts sharing their predictions as videos," she said.

Ang agreed: "I prefer videos explaining the year based on my luck because it's more interesting."

As more people turn to tech, feng shui consultants and Chinese astrologers are adapting to the digital age though the practice is rooted in tradition. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

If they didn't tune in on time to catch such a show on TV back then or purchase a Chinese zodiac book, Tan said they would have no choice but to see a consultant if they still wanted to know what the new year has in store for them.

"Before the Internet became prevalent, our forecasts were only available on television. As soon as YouTube gained prominence, we hopped on the bandwagon and started sharing our content online," he said.

Way Fengshui has a channel on YouTube, with videos in English, forecasting the luck of all the Chinese zodiacs.

"In 2016, the channel introduced a Prospergraph, an animated video ranking people's luck based on their Chinese zodiac," he said.

"The whole idea was to give people a quick summary of the year ahead using graphics and storytelling methods."

The founder of Petaling Jaya-based Fengshui Republic, master Louis Loh, who started out 14 years ago, prefers to position himself as a consultant with a modern approach.

Loh has a website with free online tools such as a Bazi chart generator and name analyser for users. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

"At the time, some people were still used to old-fashioned thinking about feng shui and destiny analysis. So I wanted to change that with a more updated version of what a feng shui master should look like today," he said.

On YouTube, Loh has posted videos on Chinese zodiac predictions for the year 2020 and feng shui tips. He said his team spent about two weeks on one video production, from planning to producing content and editing.

Loh prefers producing videos with plenty of interesting visuals and fast cuts.

"I have learned that nobody wants to look at a person's face talking for too long in videos. They want to see changes in a scene. I think it's important as a way to keep the audience watching," Loh said.

Feng shui consultant Raymond Wong shared that typically before Chinese New Year, he would get an influx of young working professionals with questions about wealth and career. Older clients, on the other hand, would often ask about their health and family.