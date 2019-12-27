Festive guide for families: How to watch your weight and still eat well at parties

It is possible to enjoy the glorious food spread at parties and not compromise on your health - even for those who are pregnant or have diabetes.

Learn how you and your family can make small changes to your meals and keep indulgences in check, with these tips from Rddhi Naidu, senior dietitian and programme manager at Novi Health medical clinic.

EAT SOME HEALTHY SNACKS BEFORE GOING TO PARTIES

This can help you feel less inclined to overeat at gatherings.

DON'T FEEL GUILTY ABOUT TURNING DOWN UNHEALTHY OFFERS

Say "later" or say "no" politely when you're offered any foods that you know which will cause a havoc to your glucose levels.

SLOW DOWN AND ENJOY YOUR FOOD

Enjoy your time with your friends and family while eating. This helps you focus less on over-indulging. Take time to savour the taste and texture of each dish, chew slowly and keep your mind off second servings.

HAVE FUN WITH COLOURS TO HELP YOU CHOOSE HEALTHIER FOODS

Instead of picking processed foods that are high in simple sugars, use colours to focus more on fibre and protein-rich foods.

For example, red (tomato, red capsicum, red cabbage, beet), green (spinach, kale, asparagus, fresh herbs) and white (cauliflower, zucchini, yogurt, white meat, beans).

FILL HALF YOUR PLATE WITH VEGETABLES

Choose non-starchy vegetables of different colours to add bulk to your meals. They are lower in calories and help you feel fuller for longer.