Fila, Vespa collaborate on new collection

Italian-founded Korean sporting goods company Fila has launched a new collection in Indonesia in collaboration with Vespa, the Italian brand of scooters owned by Piaggio.

The Fila x Vespa collection consists of sneakers, jackets, T-shirts, bags and hats for both men and women with prices ranging from Rp 299,000 (S$30) to Rp 949,000.

"Vespa has been widely known as a timeless, iconic brand that represents lifestyle and driving culture," PT Piaggio Indonesia public relations and communications executive Robby Gozal said in a statement. "We believe this collaboration can provide more [style] variations for lovers of Vespa to appear more stylish and classy."

The new collection is said to be available in all 40 official Piaggio Indonesia dealers.