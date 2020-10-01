First 5-star hotel opens in Batam

Batam's first five-star hotel, Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay, officially opened on Thursday.

The launching ceremony of the 12-floor and 216-room property was attended by Batam acting mayor Syamsul Bahrum and the hotel's president commissioner, Hartono.

Syamsul said the administration welcomed the presence of the international-standard hotel amid the still alarming Covid-19 pandemic.

"We consider this [a sign of] still-high optimism among investors toward Batam," Syamsul added.

The new hotel expects to soon welcome guests from neighboring countries, such as Singapore and Malaysia.

"[Due to] its close proximity, Batam continues to be a business and holiday destination for international [visitors from] Singapore and Malaysia," said Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay general manager Sean Raine.

The hotel currently operates only 100 of its 216 deluxe and suite rooms.

It boasts a 1,300-square-metre grand ballroom and 55- to 500-sqm meeting rooms to cater to meeting, incentive, convention and exhibition (MICE) activities.

Harbour Bay is an integrated area that is home to Harbour Bay International Ferry Port and a few hotels, shopping malls and restaurants.

In September, United States-based hotel chain Marriott International opened the Sheraton Belitung Resort in Bangka Belitung Islands province.

The hotel is surrounded by more than 100 small islands on the eastern coast of Sumatra and features a lobby adorned in locally grown Lenggadai wood and Belitung granite.