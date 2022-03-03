First images of future all-electric Jeep revealed

Jeep has revealed the first images of an upcoming fully-electrified model.

Still unnamed, the firm states that this new model will be launched early 2023. Jeep has been taking strides towards electrification of its lineup in recent years.

PHOTO: Jeep

Following the Renegade 4xe and Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrids, the firm is also scheduled to reveal an all-electric Wrangler concept alongside the Cherokee 4xe at the Easter Jeep Safari come April 9, 2022.

Expect more information about the new model to be revealed in the coming months.

This article was first published in Torque.