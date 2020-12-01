First look at Singapore's first indoor multiplayer airsoft arena at HomeTeamNS Kahtib

If engaging in short close-quarter tactical matches is your sort of thing, you’ll be glad to know that Singapore’s first indoor multiplayer airsoft facility, TactSim, has opened at HometeamNS Khatib.

Plus, it isn’t everyday in Singapore that you can actually wield a firearm replica that’s almost like the real deal. The Singapore Women’s Weekly team got a sneak preview and got to try it out for ourselves.

The 765 sq m indoor facility boasts two airsoft arenas that are designed to simulate urban warfare environments, as well as a target shooting range.

You’ll need to be decked out in long sleeves, pants, and shoes (Crocs and sandals don’t count) as well as a neck gaiter if you’d like to protect your neck against pellets. And because real pellets will be launched, players have to be at least 18 years old.

Prior to entering the arenas, there’ll be a safety briefing to minimise the risk of injury. A safety vest and masks with visors will also have to be put on.

Once you’ve gotten yourself armed with an airsoft replica (you’ll have to present your IC or passport for this), you’ll be led to the arenas. Your choice of gun models range from MP5 toM4 and GBB pistols.

The layouts of the two airsoft Player-versus-Player (PvP) arenas can be customised thanks to operable walls and doors that are suspended from a grid system, so players can battle it out with different game scenarios such as “Capture the Flag”, “King of the Hill” and “Strike Team”. The two arenas can also be combined to create a 200 sq m playing area.

The SWW team got to try out “Strike Team’, where teams make a dash for their own button at the centre to score as many points as possible. Get tagged and you’ll have to declare it and head to the ‘Response Area” for a short period of time before jumping back into the fray.

While dialed down to safe veplocities, there’s still that little nip (and a small welt on bare skin) if and when the plastic pellets hit, but it’s definitely more tolerable than say, paint ball.

Post-pandemic, the facility allows for a maximum of up to 27 guests or a 12-versus-12 battle in the PvP arena. But for now, it allows for two groups for a 5-versus-5 showdown, with game modes modified to ensure no intermingling between different groups.

Target shooting

You can also check out the Target Shooting Range to test out your sharpshooting skills. Set-ups include bullseye shooting as well as steel plates and reactive falling targets that serve up a challenging and immersive experience for both beginner and experienced shooters.

For the opening phase, the facility will only be open to HomeTeamNS members and Home Team-related agencies due to capacity limits. But you can look forward to the gradual expansion of the venue capacity to allow bookings from members of the public.

Rates are at $120/hour (Airsoft Arena) and $30/hour (Targeting Shooting) for HometeamNS members. For Safra and PAssion card members, they are priced at $170 (Airsoft Arena) and $40 (Targeting Shooting).

A minimum of five persons per booking is required. All prices reflected are based on a group of five persons.

TactSim is at HomeTeamNS Khatib, 2 Yishun Walk, Singapore 767944 .

