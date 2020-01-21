First snow-themed train rolls out in Heilongjiang

China launched its first snow-themed train in Heilongjiang province on Sunday.

The train No. K7048 has reduced the travel time between the province's Yabuli township and capital city Harbin to 2 hours and 35 minutes from 3 hours.

The 205-kilometer line has become the fastest among all slow trains between the two destinations.

The coach has been decorated with the elements of ice and snow. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The whole train has been decorated with the elements of ice and snow, such as ice, snow sports, snowflakes in the blue sky, and children playing in the snow.

Passengers can put their skiing boards and large luggage in the specially built spaces in the coaches.

The train also provides gloves and scarves for children free of charge.

Information about local ski resorts, hotels and tickets is also available on the train.