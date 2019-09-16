Five boutique hotels in Bandung: Good reasons to book, what you need to know

The "medium" room at Blackbird hotel in West Bandung, West Java.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Muthi Achadiat Kautsar
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The city of Bandung in West Java is popular as a quick escape from Jakarta. As a result, the city's hotel industry is booming, providing plenty of options for travellers.

While its array of five-star hotels is often fully booked and more expensive, some boutique hotels make interesting alternatives as well as offer value for money. Born and raised in Bandung, I share my top five choices below:

BLACKBIRD

Good reasons to book:

This hotel looks as good in real life as it does on social media. Blackbird's simple, modern design, leaning toward a retro style, is easy on the eyes as well as the camera.

Among four room types available, the "large" type on the ground level is favourable with its bathtub, terrace, swinging chair and a retro writing-desk. The hotel provides floaties to play in the swimming pool, and the restaurant Sea Como Sea is one you can count on.

What you need to know:

Blackbird's location on Jl. Sersan Bajuri in Lembang, West Bandung regency, could be challenging to reach due to frequent traffic congestion.

The good-looking Sea Como Sea is often crowded on weekends, with young people seeking to take photos. Furthermore, the "large" room type, available in a limited number but is highly favourable, can be difficult to book.

KOLLEKTIV

Good reasons to book:

The rooms are made of truck containers, redesigned using an industrial style.

The deluxe double type has a spacious living room with a sofa and armchair for you to spend quality time with travel buddies over coffee and nibbles. But it is said that if you want to enjoy a taste of compact living in a container, the superior room should be more suitable.

What you need to know:

While the hotel's restaurant, Hara, is quite reliable, the location of Kollektiv on Jl. Sutami is likely to be affected by traffic congestion. If you feel like going to a supermarket or another restaurant nearby, you may feel challenged.

U JANEVALLA

View this post on Instagram

*Werbung* Happy Weekend ihr Lieben ☀️ seid ihr gut in den Samstag gestartet? Ich bin nach 11 Stunden Fahrt heute Nacht gut in Bandung im @ujanevallabandung Hotel angekommen und konnte sogar direkt in mein Zimmer 🙂 ich freue mich echt riesig nach all den Hostels in den letzten Monaten jetzt noch einmal die letzten Tage in dem mega 5 Sterne Hotel genießen zu dürfen! Vielen lieben Dank deshalb für die Einladung - das ist echt ein toller Abschluss meiner Reise 💗 gerade liege ich noch etwas etwas am Pool und später erkunde ich noch etwas Bandung! Die nächsten zwei Tage werden deshalb echt entspannt und am Montag geht es dann schon weiter nach Jakarta und am Dienstag nach Deutschland. Aber daran denke ich jetzt noch nicht 😛 was habt ihr für Pläne für das Wochenende? Liebste Grüße aus Indonesien #youfindmeontherooftop #lovethisplace #flashpacker

A post shared by Sophia ✈︎ Travel | Lifestyle (@sophie_je_suis) on

Good reasons to book:

Dubbed itself "the dancing hotel" because of its one-of-a-kind design and architecture, U Janevalla is located at the very centre of Bandung, making it a convenient base for city exploration. If you stay for one night, your check-out time would be 24 hours after check-in, meaning that you get the full value of the rate you pay.

As a boutique hotel, distinctive perks include two complimentary drinks from the minibar and two bars of special soap you can choose when checking in. If you feel that it is too cold to swim in the hotel's infinity pool, lounging around just to watch the view of Bandung is worth the time spent.

What you need to know:

There is only one room with a bathtub, and it is almost always booked, like the rest of its rooms these days. The hotel is within walking distance from Bandung Indah Plaza (BIP) mall, but if you walk to the mall through the adjacent Aryaduta hotel, you may wonder whether it is more convenient to stay there instead.

MOXY BY MARRIOTT

Good reasons to book:

Being part of a large international hotel chain, one may question whether Moxy is truly a boutique hotel. You may want to check it out for yourself, especially as Bandung's Moxy is the only one of its namesake properties in Southeast Asia, with another two in Japan and dozens in the United States and Europe.

With a pool table, foosball table and board games available in the lobby, Moxy may identify itself as a playful hotel and highly suitable for the young and party-loving. However, travellers vacationing with family may also enjoy this hotel.

What you need to know:

This hotel has a rooftop bar but no swimming pool. Its most expensive room, the Braga suite, now has to be booked well in advance, and there is a chance that you will get the less favourable suite, one with a living room at the side instead of the middle - which makes it feel less spacious - and overlooking the neighbour's wall instead of the city.

DE BRAGA BY ARTOTEL

Good reasons to book:

Those who are familiar with Artotel, meet Bandung's De Braga by Artotel. It is located in the building that formerly housed a Sarinah department store.

Its rooms are pleasant and colorful, thanks to murals made by young artists, and its location is just perfect if you want to spend quality time strolling through the cobblestoned Jl. Braga, sipping coffee at Kopi Toko Djawa and eating lunch at the nostalgic Braga Permai restaurant.

What you need to know:

De Braga has a nice swimming pool, but there is a very limited number of lounge chairs.

And while strolling through Jl. Braga from the hotel is pleasant, passing through this very same street by car means you need more patience as it is often congested.

