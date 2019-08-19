Flying long-haul when you're old: Tips and advice for seniors

When my father turned 80 last year, his chief complaint was the fact that the cost of travel insurance was now astronomical.
It seemed hugely unfair for a man who is in good health and lives to travel, but insurance companies charge more for good reason - as you get older there are more things that can go wrong. Or, as my father puts it: "There are more things that can drop off." So what are the risks for the silver-haired globe-trotter?
One of the key issues is that older travellers have less ability to make the physical compensations often made necessary by long-haul travel, says Dr Winston Goh, who qualified as a doctor at the University of Hong Kong and has a Diploma in Geriatric Medicine from the University of Glasgow in the UK.
"If a young, healthy person on a long-haul flight does not drink enough fluids, their body is able to compensate for that stress. Older persons have lower reserves to compensate," says Goh.
The elderly are also at greater risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) on long-haul flights. Also known as economy class syndrome, DVT is a blood clot that forms in a vein deep in the body, usually in the lower leg or thigh. If the clot breaks free it can cause a serious problem in the lungs, called a pulmonary embolism.
Goh's advice applies to all travellers at risk of DVT: get up to go to the bathroom every couple of hours, flex your calf muscles and knees during the flight, stay well hydrated, avoid drinking too much alcohol and consider wearing compression stockings.
It is not advisable to travel within two weeks of major surgery, as this may lead to the introduction of oxygen into the bloodstream and cause internal injuries. During abdominal surgery, for example, the surgeon will often pump air into the abdominal cavity. If you fly before the additional oxygen has had a chance to dissipate, the changes in air pressure could have dangerous consequences. "If the elderly have had knee or hip surgery they have a higher risk of developing DVT after those types of surgeries. We advise waiting six weeks after a hip or knee operation before flying long-haul. Shorter flights, when you're not sitting for so long, pose less risk," says Goh. Older people often take medications for underlying chronic conditions such as diabetes or rely on medicines prescribed long-term. They should take them on board in carry-on luggage in case they need them on the flight. This applies especially to diabetics, who may discover that their insulin requirements are different 35,000 feet up. "Sometimes travellers get stopped by customs asking why they are carrying all these medicines and whether they are fit for travel. I have patients ask me to write them a letter to confirm they are fit for travel and to explain the medications or injectables they need to carry," says Goh. He recommends anyone over the age of 70 visit their doctor for a check-up before they fly to be aware of any underlying health issues. Even a simple cough or cold could cause the sinuses to become congested and lead to problems mid-air. "If someone has a severe cold and they are not taking decongestants, the Eustachian tube, which connects the ear and throat, may become blocked. This can cause pain in the ears and at worst could lead to a burst eardrum," says Goh. Most airlines will provide support for the elderly - but only when asked. "We do not assume that if a person is elderly they are disabled or need extra attention. A lot are fit and healthy," says Brian Tsoi, head of service culture and learning at Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific Airways. Request support when you book your flight, or at least 48 hours ahead of the flight, to ensure the airline you are flying with has time to accommodate your request. Cathay Pacific will provide, at no additional cost, an escort to accompany an elderly passenger from check-in, through customs and immigration and all the way to the boarding gate. "This is usually when an elderly person is travelling alone," says Tsoi. If you cannot walk for long distances, a wheelchair service is also available at all stages of the journey, from departure to transit and on arrival. Tsoi says there is also some flexibility in terms of seating. Requests to be seated near the toilet are accommodated - they aren't the most in-demand spot on the plane, after all - and those for an aisle seat are managed as best the airline can. However, a passenger that requires feeding or medical services must travel with an escort. "I've heard some crew say elderly passengers have asked them to assist them to go to the lavatory. They will help them walk there, but will leave them at the door," says Tsoi. Travelling in your "golden years" might take a little more planning and precautions, but it is absolutely something to be enjoyed for as long as possible. Goh says it is a great way to break away from the mundane and explore new cultures and gain new insights. "If they have the means and wherewithal to do it, I would encourage the elderly to do it. It is healthy to explore and do new things. I encourage people to travel; it improves your quality of life and makes you happier," he says. Seventy-seven-year-old Alistair Borland agrees. He lived in Hong Kong for 35 years before retiring in Scotland 12 years ago. After his wife died six years ago, he joined friends on a cruise ship holiday and has since become a fan of ship-based travel and enjoys its slower pace. "The beauty of taking a cruise is that you only need to unpack once - when you get on the ship. It makes for easy travelling - you can be on board a month and see half a dozen countries," says Borland. Being away from home and out of his usual routine, Borland says it's easy to forget whether he has taken his blood pressure tablets and other medications, so his top travel tip is to carry a plastic pill organiser. "Especially if you're changing time zones, it's easy to forget what day it is. This way I never forget to take my meds," says Borland. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
Read also
Read also
It is not advisable to travel within two weeks of major surgery, as this may lead to the introduction of oxygen into the bloodstream and cause internal injuries. During abdominal surgery, for example, the surgeon will often pump air into the abdominal cavity. If you fly before the additional oxygen has had a chance to dissipate, the changes in air pressure could have dangerous consequences.
"If the elderly have had knee or hip surgery they have a higher risk of developing DVT after those types of surgeries. We advise waiting six weeks after a hip or knee operation before flying long-haul. Shorter flights, when you're not sitting for so long, pose less risk," says Goh.
Older people often take medications for underlying chronic conditions such as diabetes or rely on medicines prescribed long-term. They should take them on board in carry-on luggage in case they need them on the flight. This applies especially to diabetics, who may discover that their insulin requirements are different 35,000 feet up.
"Sometimes travellers get stopped by customs asking why they are carrying all these medicines and whether they are fit for travel. I have patients ask me to write them a letter to confirm they are fit for travel and to explain the medications or injectables they need to carry," says Goh.
He recommends anyone over the age of 70 visit their doctor for a check-up before they fly to be aware of any underlying health issues. Even a simple cough or cold could cause the sinuses to become congested and lead to problems mid-air.
"If someone has a severe cold and they are not taking decongestants, the Eustachian tube, which connects the ear and throat, may become blocked. This can cause pain in the ears and at worst could lead to a burst eardrum," says Goh.
Most airlines will provide support for the elderly - but only when asked.
"We do not assume that if a person is elderly they are disabled or need extra attention. A lot are fit and healthy," says Brian Tsoi, head of service culture and learning at Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific Airways.
Request support when you book your flight, or at least 48 hours ahead of the flight, to ensure the airline you are flying with has time to accommodate your request. Cathay Pacific will provide, at no additional cost, an escort to accompany an elderly passenger from check-in, through customs and immigration and all the way to the boarding gate.
"This is usually when an elderly person is travelling alone," says Tsoi.
If you cannot walk for long distances, a wheelchair service is also available at all stages of the journey, from departure to transit and on arrival. Tsoi says there is also some flexibility in terms of seating.
Requests to be seated near the toilet are accommodated - they aren't the most in-demand spot on the plane, after all - and those for an aisle seat are managed as best the airline can. However, a passenger that requires feeding or medical services must travel with an escort.
"I've heard some crew say elderly passengers have asked them to assist them to go to the lavatory. They will help them walk there, but will leave them at the door," says Tsoi.
Travelling in your "golden years" might take a little more planning and precautions, but it is absolutely something to be enjoyed for as long as possible. Goh says it is a great way to break away from the mundane and explore new cultures and gain new insights.
"If they have the means and wherewithal to do it, I would encourage the elderly to do it. It is healthy to explore and do new things. I encourage people to travel; it improves your quality of life and makes you happier," he says.
Seventy-seven-year-old Alistair Borland agrees. He lived in Hong Kong for 35 years before retiring in Scotland 12 years ago. After his wife died six years ago, he joined friends on a cruise ship holiday and has since become a fan of ship-based travel and enjoys its slower pace.
"The beauty of taking a cruise is that you only need to unpack once - when you get on the ship. It makes for easy travelling - you can be on board a month and see half a dozen countries," says Borland.
Being away from home and out of his usual routine, Borland says it's easy to forget whether he has taken his blood pressure tablets and other medications, so his top travel tip is to carry a plastic pill organiser.
"Especially if you're changing time zones, it's easy to forget what day it is. This way I never forget to take my meds," says Borland.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.