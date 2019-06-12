Food, fashion and fun: Reasons to visit Melbourne, and soon

Despite the pull of Sydney, people in Asia increasingly see Melbourne - with its buzzy, creative vibe - as an attractive place to visit, own a second home, or to live.

"There's an adventure to be had, any day of the week," says Hong Kong-raised Arthur Gillion, general manager of marketing for the Australian Grand Prix, a Formula 1 car race.

He describes Melbourne as more of a "do city" than a "see city".

"It's the sports, events and cultural capital of Australia for a reason. Events like Formula 1, the Australian Open [tennis tournament] and the Spring Racing Carnival [of horse racing] expand fan experience beyond sport. People visit from all over the world to be part of it."

Ren Kimber, a senior adviser for accounting organisation KPMG, points to the multicultural nature of the arts, design, food and fashion in the city. There are plenty of different cultures, but "what [makes] 'Melbourne' is the creativity in the way we combine cultures".

We asked Melburnians, as the locals are called, where the best places to hang out in Melbourne are, from the bustling centre to its inner-city suburbs north and south of the Yarra river.

CENTRAL MELBOURNE

No trip to Melbourne is complete without visiting the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) - an arts museum in the city centre.

The recently opened exhibition "Kaws: Companionship in the Age of Loneliness", on until April 13, features American artist and designer Brian Donnelly's (aka Kaws) reworking of fashion billboards and his infamous sculptures.

"The exhibit also goes back to Donnelly's youth," says NGV senior curator Dr Simon Maidment, "with sketchbooks dating back to 1991, high school times when he was starting out [with] graffiti, largely on walls and freight trains in his native Jersey City and Manhattan [in New York]."

Start exploring the city from the buzzing central business district, and take the time to people-watch at Federation Square.

Free trams shuttle commuters through a vibrant area of shops, offices, restaurants and bars, and graffiti-adorned laneways such as AC/DC Lane (named after the Australian rock band).

If you want to buy Australian, look to brands such as the colourful Gorman, Aje, Alpha60 and Arnsdorf, or to clothes from Melbourne-based menswear designers Chris Ran Lin and Christian Kimber.

"For fashion, I love Elliatt and By Johnny," says Priya Serrao, a policy adviser for the government who was crowned Miss Universe Australia 2019 this year.

"Also, C/MEO Collective and Keepsake the Label. Then there's the bigger brands, like Scanlan Theodore, Viktoria & Woods, Romance was Born and Zimmermann."

For more restaurants, shops, galleries and bars, join the crowds that wander through Collins Street, Elizabeth Street, Spring Street and Flinders Lane.

Melbourne's large immigrant populations have made an indelible imprint on the city's food scene, and there are plenty of options available in the city centre if you're after a particular type of cuisine.

"The extent of Melbourne's cultural diversity is exemplified by the variety of food," says Serrao.