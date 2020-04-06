This former celebrity bodyguard's abs 'are made in the kitchen'

Simon Newton knows the importance of nutrition when it comes to staying in shape and maintaining six-pack abs.

“Abs are made in the kitchen,” says the 41-year-old former bodyguard, whose A-list clientele included the late king of pop Michael Jackson and, more recently, models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

“I’ve worked all over the world protecting people, from diplomats and government officials to high-net-worth individuals and A-list celebrities … in 2006, I was a bodyguard for Jackson when he was in London for the World Music Awards,” says Newton.

He has also worked for British singer Rita Ora and US singer Halsey.

The Briton’s brushes with fame as a “close protection officer” have given him perspective on celebrity life.

“Being a celebrity, or anyone in the public eye, has its ups and downs, but at the end of the day they’re still people. They eat, sleep, laugh and cry the same as anyone else. It made me look at everyone the same.”

Before entering the private security business, Newton had travelled the world with the British Army as a communications specialist.

In 2003, he became a private security contractor after years serving in Iraq.

“In Britain, a lot of professional bodyguards have a military background – it gives you a good foundation of skills for being in that line of work,” says Newton, who now runs his own security company, Askari Secure.

Fitness remains high on his agenda. He’s desperate to get back in the gym, which he hasn’t been able to do since London went into lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, which has claimed more than 39,000 lives in Britain.

“Obviously things have changed, but normally I would wake around 7am, do an hour’s cardio before breakfast, then hit the gym by 9am to lift weights and be at the office by 10.30am.

"I own a private security company so I am in the office most days. I normally try to finish work around 5pm and head back to the gym for another hour’s cardio,” he says.

“My training has changed [during lockdown] and mainly I’ve been running and doing body weight exercises.

"That’s been keeping me in relatively good shape until I can get back into the gym.”

Newton knows the importance of diet when it comes to staying in shape.

PHOTO: Simon Newton

Newton sees no need for mindfulness practices, which many people find useful in combating stress.

“Meditation? No not at all,” he says.

“I have a strong mind and I’m often super stubborn – physiologically I always get to where I need to be with ease.”

When it comes to nutrition, Newton says every body is different – what works for him may not work for someone else.

“That being said, if you’re trying to lose body fat, one of the basic principles for me is to cut sugar out and lower my carb intake,” he says.

“One of the questions I get asked often is how to bulk up. Simple answer is: you need to eat enough. If you don’t eat, you’re not going to grow,” say Newton.

His day usually starts with an omelette and oats – which are rich in carbohydrates and fibre but also higher in protein (13.5g per 100g) and fat than most other grains.

Lunch and dinner is chicken or beef with vegetables.

Sunday is a cheat day, and ice cream is one of his guilty pleasures.

“I eat six to eight times a day, but my body holds size relatively well.

"I know guys that eat eight to 12 times a day to get the size they want. If you’re not growing, then eat more.

"Any diet should run alongside a good gym regime.

"When the gym is open, I train six to seven times a week. I train a different part of my body from Monday to Friday [chest, arms, back, legs and shoulders], and do an all-over workout at weekends.”

Followers of fashion may also recognise Newton from past London fashion weeks, keeping the modelling elite safe. They were roles he relished.

“Keeping physically fit goes hand in hand with fashion for me. A tailored three-piece suit always looks the best if you’re in shape – if you look good, you feel good,” says Newton, adding his favourite designers include Tom Ford and Gucci.

Newton has also left a mark on the big screen.

“Acting is where a lot of my time and energy is directed,” says Newton, who worked on the 2010 action film Green Zone directed by Paul Greengrass, and the Guy Ritchie-directed Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in 2011.

He also doubled for US actor Dave Bautista in the 2018 action movie Final Score.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.